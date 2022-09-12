Dadeville and Reeltown picked up big wins on Friday, while Horseshoe Bend lost a close battle. Read about three of the best athletic performances and vote for who you think should be the Player of the Week for Week 4.
Horseshoe Bend athlete Braxton Wilson
Wilson is a do-it-all player for Horseshoe Bend, and on Friday, he quite literally did it all. Playing all three facets of the game, Wilson returned punts, made tackles and had plenty of carries on a rainy night against Luverne. Wilson’s night was highlighted by a 90-plus yard pick-six that was unfortunately overturned due to a Generals’ penalty. Wilson also added a pile driving tackle from the corner position that shocked not only the home crowd, but the away fans as well. Horseshoe Bend’s defense and special teams as a whole deserves an honorable mention, blocking two extra point tries and forcing multiple turnovers.
Dadeville linebacker Avontae Wilson
Wilson wasted no time in his first game of the 2022 season. The senior had been sidelined for Dadeville’s first two games of the year, but made a huge impact when he finally returned to the starting lineup. With around eight minutes left in Dadeville’s game against Saks, the Tigers were down 10-7. That was until Wilson forced a fumble and recovered the ball, taking it to the house for a 40-yard score. That score was part of a 20 point unanswered run for Dadeville to win its third straight game.
Reeltown athlete Zy Collins
In Reeltown’s last two games, the Rebels have put up over 300 yards rushing in each. Last Friday against Goshen, the Rebels were led on the ground by senior Zy Collins. While Collins did not have the most yards in the game, that distinction goes to Omor Ponds with 103 yards, he did have the most consistent rushing game. Collins finished with nine carries for 88 yards, with an average carry going just shy of 10 yards. The rushing numbers from Collins are even more impressive considering on offense he predominantly plays wide receiver.
