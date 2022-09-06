Week four is here. Dadeville, Central Coosa and Horseshoe Bend all play at home, while Reeltown hits the road. Benjamin Russell gets the week off to celebrate a 3-0 start to their season. Here are the four area matchups for this Friday.
Friday, September 9
Saks at Dadeville
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Tiger Stadium
Series: 0-0
Synopsis:
Dadeville can score points. In two weeks the Tigers have put up 87 points with both games being far out of hand before they were through. Meaning, Dadeville’s second string is just as competitive as their starters. It is going to have to be a team effort for Dadeville as a stout Saks team comes to town. Through three weeks of games, the Wildcats have put up 95 points and only allowed 40. Last season, Saks won the Class 3A Region 5 Championship, and made it all the way to the state semi-finals. Dadeville is playing for its first 3-0 start since 2013.
Isabella at Central Coosa
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Keith Bullard Stadium
Series: Isabella leads 7-1
Synopsis:
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rebuilding is never easy, but Coosa is doing it the right way under head coach Shundell Russaw. Russaw and his Cougars are trending in the right direction. While games like Friday’s 65-0 loss are hurtful, they are not to be completely unexpected. Isabella comes to Rockford on Friday, winners of two straight. Through two games played, the Mustangs are 2-0. It is entirely possible this is a bit of a trap game for the visitors, as the Mustangs could already be looking forward in their schedule. It would be hard to imagine the Cougars are going to allow a loss like last week’s loss to ever happen again, so this game could yield a surprise outcome.
Luverne at Horseshoe Bend
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Generals Stadium
Series: Luverne leads 4-0
Synopsis:
Horseshoe Bend also suffered a bad beat on Friday, losing to rival Lanett by 33. Much like Coosa, it would be hard to imagine the Generals let something like that happen again. Horseshoe Bend has not had a crazy scoring output through two games, only scoring 20 total points, but the Generals’ defense looks to be a solid unit. This could bode quite well for the home team, that is playing a Luverne squad that put up 14 combined points in its first two games. The Tigers put up a 75-0 score against Barbour County last Friday, but that looks to be quite the outlier. If Horseshoe Bend can keep this game similar to Week One’s matchup, the Generals could get back in the win column.
Reeltown at Goshen
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Goshen Field, Goshen
Series: Reeltown leads 7-2
Synopsis:
Reeltown is a tough team to scout. On one hand, you have Reeltown losing 37-13 to rival Tallassee. On the other, you have the Rebels winning 41-0 against region foe LaFayette. It is possible there are two different versions of the Reeltown squad, but it looks like last Friday's unit is the one that will appear more often than not. The Rebels put the ball on the ground and scored five times, with over 300 combined rushing yards. Goshen is a team that is susceptible to scoring, allowing 82 points through three games. The Eagles have also not beaten Reeltown since 2007, in five games played. If Reeltown can repeat its rushing output against Goshen, and utilize its monster offense line, this game should give the Rebels another much needed victory.