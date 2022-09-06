Three of the five area team’s won big last Friday, with Dadeville and Reeltown getting wins after being off for a week. Read about three of the best athletic performances and vote for who you think should be the Player of the Week for Week 3.
Reeltown athlete Arthur Woods
Reeltown dropped its first game of the year to Tallassee, and then had an unexpected week off due to rain. However, the Rebels came back to action in big fashion with a 41-0 win over LaFayette. Leading the charge on both sides of the ball was Arthur Woods, who had two rushing scores and an interception. Woods led the scoring for the Rebel offense that put up over 300 yards on the ground and five touchdowns.
Dadeville athlete Phil Dowdell
It is hard to find a more explosive athlete in space than Dadeville’s Phil Dowdell. The rushing game is always going to be the main factor for Dadeville, so one would think that being a wide receiver in the Tiger offense would make you an afterthought. But not for Dowdell. He gets it done wherever he can, and got it done on special teams against Weaver last week. Dowdell started Dadeville’s scoring with a punt return touchdown that ended up being all Dadeville needed to get a win.
Benjamin Russell linebacker Bryan Simmons
Want to start a quarter right? Well, forcing a fumble that sets up your team for a field goal on the first play of the quarter is a good way to start. Simmons did exactly that against Calera on Friday, helping his team and the elite Wildcat defense to the school’s first 3-0 start in five years. Simmons is currently fourth on the team in tackles per game, and second in total tackles for loss.
Who should be this week's Player of the Week?
Vote for your favorite student-athlete for The Outlook's Player of the Week for Week 3.
