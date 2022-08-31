Week three is upon us. Most area teams did not compete last week, and are coming into this week fresh. Here are all five area matchups for this Friday:
Friday, September 2
Calera at Benjamin Russell
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Charles E. Bailey Sr. Sportplex, Alexander City
Series: Benjamin Russell leads 3-1
Synopsis:
Benjamin Russell is on a roll to start the year. The Wildcats boast a high-flying offense and a defense that has only allowed three touchdowns all year (two if you do not count the late score by Central Clay last Friday.) Calera looks to be the opposite. The Eagles have only put up 20 points through two games, compared to Benjamin Russell’s 74. Calera took the game against the Wildcats last season, so this is a bit of a revenge game for the home team. The last time Benjamin Russell started 3-0 was in 2017, when Danny Horn took the team to 4-0 in his final season. Benjamin Russell holds all the momentum headed into this game.
Vincent at Central Coosa
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Keith Bullard Stadium, Rockford
Series: Vincent leads 3-1
Synopsis:
Central Coosa is coming off its first win of the year, and its first win under head coach Shundell Russaw. It is hard to get a better wave of momentum, especially headed back to your home stadium for a divisional game. Vincent will be a tough opponent for Coosa, as the Yellow Jackets are touting an explosive offense. Through two games, Vincent has put up 97 points while only allowing 26. The last time these two teams met was in 2019, with Vincent winning 51-8. It would be hard to imagine that Friday will yield a score even close to that, as Coosa’s offense seemingly has found its stride. Quarterback Antoneo Grant’s performance against Talladega County Central earned him a spot as a candidate for The Outlook’s Player of the Week.
Dadeville at Weaver
When: 7 p.m.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Where: Bill Bryan Stadium, Weaver
Series: 0-0
Synopsis:
The beginning to Dadeville’s season has been a bit of a mixed bag. A dominant Week one victory saw Dadeville matched up with Reeltown in Week two. Rain canceled that game, so the Tigers earned an unexpected bye week. Rust could be a factor here, but Weaver has not had a great start to its season. The Bearcats are 0-2, after only having won one game the year prior. Defense is not the strong suit of Weaver, while offense is the strong point for Dadeville. This one may start out slow like the Comer game, but Dadeville should manage to pull through on the road.
Lanett at Horseshoe Bend
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Generals Stadium
Series: Lanett leads 15-1
Synopsis:
Traditionally, this series is incredibly lopsided. The last time the Generals won against Lanett was in 2010, and it was only by two points. Horseshoe Bend gets the luxury this year of starting the season 1-0, and having a whole bye week to prepare for the Panthers. So far this year for the visitors, they have pitched a shutout and also been shutout. While Horseshoe Bend may not have a super explosive offense, the Generals’ defense could be able to take advantage of the volatility of this year’s Lanett team. This year’s contest will absolutely be a revenge game for Horseshoe Bend, looking to redeem itself from a 50-point loss last season.
LaFayette at Reeltown
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Nix-Webster-O’Neil Stadium, Reeltown
Series: Reeltown leads 9-5
Synopsis:
Reeltown has not started its 2022 campaign the way many would have thought. The Rebels lost opening night to rival Tallasee 37-13, and then got rained out for a date with rival Dadeville. By the time this game kicks off, Reeltown will be playing its first game in over two weeks. Safe to say, rust will be a factor here as it is for Dadeville. LaFayette is 0-2 to start its year, and have lost two straight in this series. Reeltown needs a win in the worst type of way, and at home against an ailing Bulldogs team, the Rebels could finally put a number in the win column.