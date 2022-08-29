Only two local teams played this week, Benjamin Russell and Central Coosa, due to poor conditions for Dadeville at Reeltown and a bye week by Horseshoe Bend. Both teams won, and produced big numbers along the way. Read below about three of the best athletic performances and visit www.alexcityoutlook.com/sports/ to vote for who you think is deserving of Player of the Week.
Benjamin Russell athlete Malcolm Simmons
It is hard to put Simmons in a box athletically. He plays both sides of the ball, and even punts, for Benjamin Russell. He is being recruited collegiately to play wide receiver, but plays mostly safety and running back for the Wildcats. Against Central High School of Clay County, Simmons shined from the backfield rushing for two scores. For the game, Simmons had 99 yards on 11 carries. He also added an interception for good measure. Simmons is second on the team in rushing yards per game, with 53.5 per contest.
Central Coosa quarterback Antoneo Grant
Central Coosa won its first game on Friday, with a 34-22 victory over Talladega County Central. Leading the charge for the Cougars was Grant, making plays with both his legs and his feet to get his team and his new head coach their first win of the year. Grant went 11-17 passing for 192 yards and threw for two scores. He also added nine rushes for 72 yards. Coosa only managed eight points in its opener, but with a game under his belt, Grant clearly found his stride.
Benjamin Russell running back Malik Maddox
The Benjamin Russell run game seemingly was an afterthought against Sylacauga, as the Wildcats employed the air raid against the Aggies. Central Clay saw that and did everything it could to prevent the pass. That only paved the way for Maddox. The senior running back scored his first touchdown of the year last Friday, also rushing for 53 yards on 13 carries. His 57.5 yards per game on the ground are a team best. Maddox’s ability to lower his shoulder and run through defenders gives Benjamin Russell much needed depth.
Who should be this week's Player of the Week?
Vote for your favorite student-athlete for The Outlook's Player of the Week for Week 2.
