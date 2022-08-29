Week 2 POTW
Buy Now

Vote for your Week 2 Player of the Week.

Only two local teams played this week, Benjamin Russell and Central Coosa, due to poor conditions for Dadeville at Reeltown and a bye week by Horseshoe Bend. Both teams won, and produced big numbers along the way. Read below about three of the best athletic performances and visit www.alexcityoutlook.com/sports/ to vote for who you think is deserving of Player of the Week.

Who should be this week's Player of the Week?

Vote for your favorite student-athlete for The Outlook's Player of the Week for Week 2.

You voted:

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you