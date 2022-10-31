Who should be this week's Player of the Week?
Vote for your favorite student-athlete for the Outlook's weekly Player of the Week
The final week of the regular season has come and gone. For all three playoff bound teams, statements were made in their final wins. From an incredibly exciting final slate of games, the Player of the Week is probably owed to all three of these players.
Reeltown athlete Arthur Woods
Arthur Woods played well again. Go figure! Woods has been on an absolute tear during the back half of the season, winning last week’s Player of the Week and he has been nominated every week over the last three weeks. He was at it again against Zion Chapel, scoring in all three phases on Friday. Reeltown only had two offensive snaps in the first half on Friday, one of which Woods took for a 93-yard score. He also housed a punt and an interception in the first half alone.
Dadeville athlete Jay Burns
Dadeville kept its undefeated regular season alive, due hugely in part to the late game heroics of Burns. The sophomore recorded a touchdown, a 2-point conversion and the game-sealing interception against Wicksburg in a tight 28-21 win for the Tigers. Burns won Player of the Week back in Week 7 for his trifecta of scores against Beulah. Burns’ 2-point conversion ultimately was the “difference in the game” according to head coach Roger McDonald. With the score, Dadeville went up 22-21.
Benjamin Russell athlete Malcolm Simmons
It is not hard to see why Malcolm Simmons may leave the area next year as one of its best athletes. Simmons was at it again against Valley, scoring three different times. Simmons caught a 42-yard pass from quarterback Gabe Benton just three minutes in to get the Wildcats on the board. He later rushed in a 13-yard score and caught a pass late to complete his scoring trifecta. Simmons leads the team with 17 total touchdowns in 10 games and leads the team in rushing yards per game. He also punts, just for good measure.
Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.
Sports Editor
