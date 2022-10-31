PLAYER OF THE WEEK graphic week 11
Buy Now

Make sure to vote for your Alex City Outlook Player of the Week at alexcityoutlook.com/sports/ Voting closes Friday night. 

 

Who should be this week's Player of the Week?

Vote for your favorite student-athlete for the Outlook's weekly Player of the Week

You voted:

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you