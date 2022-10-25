With playoff seeding on the line Friday, these three athletes not only helped their teams to victory, but helped their teams to the postseason. All three are no strangers to Player of the Week nominations as they represent some of the best talent this area has to offer.
Dadeville athlete Antojuan Woody
Dadeville’s Antojuan Woody made his presence known before the first snap ever took place on Friday. The senior housed Dadeville’s opening kickoff, en route to Dadeville’s commanding 49-7 victory over previously undefeated Randolph County. Woody proceeded to catch a touchdown pass from Jordan Rambo on the very next possession, and picked up an interception in the fourth quarter. Woody had a third score called back, but he alone outscored the visiting Tigers and helped secure Dadeville’s first place finish in its region.
Benjamin Russell receiver Malcolm Simmons
Another player that single handedly outscored the opposing team is Benjamin Russell junior Malcolm Simmons. Simmons, who is a jack-of-all-trades for all three phases for the Wildcats, had arguably his best night as a receiver, snagging three touchdowns in Benjamin Russell’s 47-14 win over Helena. The Wildcats’ offensive output had slowed in recent weeks, but Simmons’ hat trick shows there is plenty left in the tank.
Reeltown athlete Arthur Woods
Arthur Woods is no stranger to Player of the Week nominations. As Reeltown’s season progresses, its defense seems to get better and better. This was the case in the Rebels’ 8-7 victory over Highland Home. Woods accounted for three of Reeltown’s four interceptions on the night. On offense, Woods led the team in rushing and caught the game-winning two-point conversion from Jake Hornsby. Over the past four weeks, Woods and his team have outscored opponents 112-30.
