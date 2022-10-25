POTW graphic week 10
Buy Now

Make sure to vote for your Alex City Outlook Player of the Week at alexcityoutlook.com/sports/ Voting closes Friday night. 

With playoff seeding on the line Friday, these three athletes not only helped their teams to victory, but helped their teams to the postseason. All three are no strangers to Player of the Week nominations as they represent some of the best talent this area has to offer. 

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you