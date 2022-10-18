Week 10 probably features the best slate of games that this year has had to offer for all five area teams. Reeltown and Dadeville are fighting for the top position in their region, while the three other teams are looking to pick up a needed win in the second to last week of the season.
Friday, October 21
Benjamin Russell at Helena
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Husky Stadium, Helena
Series: Helena leads 3-1
Synopsis:
The Wildcats were able to squeak one out last Friday, but will need a much more consistent game to beat Region 3’s 2021 champion this Friday. Helena is coming off of a four-overtime loss to Calera, its third overtime game of the year. Prior to that, the Huskies had won four straight, and six of their first seven. While the Helena football program has only been around since 2014, they have walloped Benjamin Russell in the last two contests between the schools. Last year, the Huskies won 32-0. The year prior, the Huskies won 48-14. Whoever wins this game will be safely in second place in the region. The Wildcats are going to have to play much better on the road, as the last two road trips for Benjamin Russell have been losses.
Central Coosa at Ranburne
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Ranburne Stadium, Ranburne
Series: 0-0
Synopsis:
Both teams on Friday need a win. Ranburne is on a three game losing skid, while Coosa has lost its last six. The good news for Coosa however is the team’s only win came on the road and Ranburne is only .500 at home. The Cougars need someone to step up and take control of their team. Whether it be Elisha Hayes, Elijah Richardson or young Lacorrian Thompson, someone needs to stop the bleeding and make plays consistently when the lights come on. Consistency is the key for Coosa. All three of the above players are good for a few big plays a game, but the Cougars need to string more than just a few big plays together to pick up a win.
Randolph County at Dadeville
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Tiger Stadium
Series: Dadeville leads 15-6-1
Synopsis:
This one is for all the marbles. Two undefeated teams will meet in Dadeville on Friday, and only one will continue to be undefeated come Saturday morning. Both schools sit tied atop Region 4’s standings. The Randolph County Tigers get the slight season edge by way of having played one more game than the Dadeville Tigers, but this one decides it all. Randolph County is scoring 38.1 points per game. Dadeville is averaging 41.3 points per game, while only allowing just over a touchdown per contest. This game, at least on paper, looks like it will come down to Dadeville’s defense versus Randolph County’s offense. If the home Tigers can hold on defense, Dadeville may very well be region champs. And on homecoming too. You cannot write a better storyline.
Goshen at Horseshoe Bend
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Generals Stadium
Series: Goshen leads 2-1
Synopsis:
Last Friday had to feel good for Generals’ fans and players alike. While Horseshoe Bend’s victory may have come against Barbour County, it was still a win and a win in a big way. In two of Horseshoe Bend’s three wins, the offense has exploded for over 48 points. That will have to be the case again on Friday against a Goshen team that scores in bunches. The Eagles have scored over 60 points three times, and all of their losses come when the team cannot eclipse over 25. On the season, Goshen averages just under 40 points per game. Horseshoe Bend’s defense will have to buckle down to stop the Eagles’ scoring attack.
Reeltown at Highland Home
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Clay Stadium, Highland Home
Series: Reeltown leads 8-1
Synopsis:
Much like Dadeville, Reeltown will also be fighting for a No. 1 spot on Friday. Highland Home is an undefeated 9-0 on the year, and have not played in a close game since the middle of August. The Flying Squadron defense allows only 15 points per game, and scores over 35 per contest. The Rebels are a tad bit better, scoring 39 points per game while only allowing 11 points on defense. Both of these offenses can score at will, and both of these defenses are capable of suffocating a team. This one will come down to which side makes a mistake, and how the other team capitalizes.