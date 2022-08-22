Week 1 PotW
Dauan Doss, Corri Milliner, and Gabe Benton are your Week 1 athletes for Player of the Week.

The first week of football started with some huge production from some of the area’s best players. Both Dadeville and Benjamin Russell won their respective opening games, and did so in style. Read below about three of the best athletic performances and vote for who you think is deserving of Player Of The Week.

Vote for your favorite student-athlete for The Outlook's Player of the Week for Week 1.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

