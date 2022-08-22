The first week of football started with some huge production from some of the area’s best players. Both Dadeville and Benjamin Russell won their respective opening games, and did so in style. Read below about three of the best athletic performances and vote for who you think is deserving of Player Of The Week.
Benjamin Russell junior quarterback Gabe Benton
Benton absolutely lit up Sylacauga in the Wildcats’ first game of the year. At Sylacauga, Benton thrived under new head coach Smitty Grider and new offensive coordinator Greg Crager, tossing five touchdown passes and throwing for 443 yards. Benton did all of his work in the first half, as he and the starters were able to quickly and easily score on the Aggie defense. Benjamin Russell won 41-7.
In typical Dadeville fashion, the Tigers ran the ball, and the team did so behind the legs of Doss. The senior started out his night, popping off a run for over 15 yards that set up his team’s opening score. The next drive Doss caught the open field for a 59-yard touchdown. Two late scores by Doss put Dadeville in the driver seat over visiting B.B. Comer. Dadeville scored seven total times, six of which came on rushing plays. Dadeville beat Comer 48-21.
Benjamin Russell senior wide receiver Corri Milliner
Milliner was a huge recipient of Benton’s explosive game, catching over half of his quarterback’s touchdown passes. Milliner’s size and speed proved just a bit too much as he was able to get the ball in his hands and break away from any would-be defenders. Milliner’s three scores came from 22, 78, and 22 yards out respectively.
