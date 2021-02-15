Weather and COVID-19 have forced several last-minute changes to postseason play in Tallapoosa County.
The Reeltown Rebels basketball team made the decision Monday morning to move their game to Wednesday due to a weather surge that is slated to bring black ice and sleet as well as snow.
The girls program, which was slated to play Monday, has confirmed their season is over due to COVID-19 tracking. Reeltown girls’ basketball was slated to travel to Montgomery Academy. Montgomery automatically advances to the next round.
The Dadeville Tigers have confirmed their date and time has moved. The Tigers will be hosting their game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. where they host Trinity Presbyterian.
Benjamin Russell High is also on the postponement trail with their game against Calera. No details about the change were announced at the time of this writing. Central Coosa boys is scheduled to host LaFayette but there was no update to their schedule as of press time through the AHSAA.