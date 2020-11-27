With Thanksgiving in the books, many are looking to find ways to relax or shed off pounds gained over the holidays. The Charles E. Bailey Sportplex is able to fit nearly every outdoor need to work off some of the turkey and fixings during the extended weekend.
The Sportplex provides over 200 acres of activities just waiting to be explored by locals or visitors. Most people already know about the hiking trails, but the area has so much more to offer. Softball and baseball fields serve as practice or play facilities, depending on your group size. There is a nine-hole disk golf course for those looking to save some money and still have a good time with a small or big group.
The fitness circuit is a great way to workout at the Sportplex. The circuit was designed to provide a comprehensive physical fitness regimen for the community. This may be used as a stand-alone workout, or as a start, middle or end to your walk or run.
For those with a knack for hunting or want to get in more practice, there is an archery range that is perfect for working on your bow and arrow skills.
Horseback riding is a common practice at the Sportplex and is one of only a couple activities that would cost money. It is $10 per person per year for membership or you could get the family bundle at $25 for the year. Riders ages 62 and older are welcome to become members for free.
Of course the Sportplex wouldn’t be complete without a playground, which it has not one but two playgrounds. The first is referred to as just the playground while its counterpart is known to locals as ‘the Imagination Station.’ Both playgrounds are sure to keep your child busy for hours but be sure to keep a close watch on them.
For those looking for a large gathering of friends and family or an intimate, quiet setting, there are pavilions for rent as well as picnic areas for couples or friends to enjoy a nice meal with nature.
The outdoor possibilities are abundant at the Sportplex which provides many services to the community that residents aren’t always aware of. With a year as crazy as 2020, health has been at the forefront of everybody’s mind; what better way to get healthier than to use the facilities provided to you by the community.