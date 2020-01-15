The Horseshoe Bend boys basketball team couldn’t muster up four consistently strong quarters against a strong team in a Tuesday night defeat. The Wadley Bulldogs came to town to take on the Generals and left with a 55-44 victory.
The first quarter was all Horseshoe Bend as Kam Evers got off to a hot start, catching the Bulldogs (6-4) flat footed on a couple occasions early. The Generals’ (3-13) overall defense in the first quarter was superb as well, forcing turnovers and dominating the paint early with rebounds and hustle plays.
The Generals found themselves up 11-4 late in the first quarter when the momentum started to slowly shift. A couple missed shots and easy layups given on the defensive end saw a seven-point lead evaporate.
The second quarter was a total flip for both teams. Wadley began speeding up the pace of the game and couldn’t miss, while Horseshoe Bend struggled to find separation and couldn’t buy a shot.
“We played really well for three quarters,” Horseshoe Bend coach Chad Kison said. “The second quarter we disappeared and we can’t let that happen for a full quarter like we did.”
The second-quarter burst from the Bulldogs wound up being costly for Horseshoe Bend as the rest of the game the Generals found themselves scratching and clawing their way back into the game, which they did.
The start of the second half for Horseshoe Bend looked like the first quarter all over again. The Generals came out hot and fed a few shots to Cole Johnson. Johnson hit a couple 3-pointers and took more control of the offense as Kison went from playing through Evers to playing through Johnson.
But Wadley had an answer for Johnson, as the Bulldogs got off and made a couple 3-pointers of their own, keeping a steady 5- to 8-point lead over the Generals throughout the third quarter.
The fourth quarter had a little of everything. Wadley continued to play tight defense on Horseshoe Bend, taking the ball away or forcing mistakes by the Generals. The Generals found a way to get some of those possessions back as they crashed the glass on the offensive and defensive end, giving themselves a couple good looks. Horseshoe Bend cut the lead down to four with 1:14 remaining in the fourth but was forced to foul.
“They made their free throws down the stretch,” Kison said. “Good teams will do that to you.”
Horseshoe Bend is entering the meat of its schedule and taking on a tough Ranburne team and undefeated Lafayette in the coming days.
“With these important region games coming up we have to find someone who can score for us besides (Johnson),” Kison said. “Once he gets going, teams tend to blanket him and that keeps him from getting a good shot late in the game.”