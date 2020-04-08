Although the spring sports season was obviously the most immediately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as it was cut short due to the end of in-school instruction, those spring teams aren’t the only ones facing the unknown.
Football teams across the state are trying to figure out how they’ll manage without structured workouts and spring practice and volleyball teams are dealing with possibly even more questions because they don’t even know who their players will be in many cases.
While spring practice is a great time for football coaches to evaluate their rosters, evaluations, which are essentially tryouts, are held at this time for volleyball teams across the state. Horseshoe Bend’s volleyball tryout was actually scheduled for today.
“I really don’t have a team yet because we haven’t done tryouts or anything,” HBS coach Julie Turner said. “For my thought process, once tryouts are done, this is the time I have my meetings and have everything outlined then the (coronavirus) comes aboard and changes everything.”
Turner is in a good spot though because she graduated only three seniors from last year’s squad and the majority of her team has been playing together for quite some time. But Turner’s biggest worry, especially with so many unknowns, is when the season will start — if it even happens at all.
“I just hope that we get to play to be honest,” Turner said. “With so much uncertainty, I just don’t know if we’re going to even have a season.”
But the Generals aren’t going to just push things aside because of a chance they may not play. Turner reached out to all her potentially returning players and had a few specifically ask for a workout plan despite the Generals typically not hitting their offseason routine hard until later.
Benjamin Russell is in a much different boat as the Wildcats graduated a corps of really key seniors and don’t have many returning starters.
“They work so hard during the summer to stay in shape and they didn’t want to lose it during this time either,” BRHS coach Magan Ford said. “I just sent them generic exercises to do to stay in shape that we have been doing with (former BRHS trainer) Deb (Arnold). Now that Deb is going, (new trainer) Marty (McCann) is working with (BRHS athletic director Pam Robinson) to get a consistent workout that we can offer the kids that’s more in depth where he can focus and help personalize it for the kids.”
Although Ford has just a few returning starters, she’s actually hoping that’ll work to her advantage. The girls already knew coming into this season, they’d be competing for starting jobs and the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t changed that.
“I think it’s going to be good because it is a young team and they don’t know anything different,” Ford said. “I’m hoping they’ll just say, ‘OK, I’m going to do what Coach recommends.’ There’s a few but nobody on the team really has a set position, so I think the uncertainty will help push them through this.”
For Horseshoe Bend, it’s the opposite. As volleyball is a game based so much on momentum and communication, building a team bond during the offseason can be extremely important. But with a group like the Generals, Turner is hopeful the girls already have that bond and won’t have to start from square one when it’s time to finally take the court again.
“I think because they’re going to be a veteran squad this year, that’s going to help us out a lot,” Turner said. “Because they’re seasoned, they’ll be ahead of the curve when it comes to that aspect. They’ve played with each other for so long so because of that, they will be ahead of some other teams I’ve had in the past.”
This is also a good time for unexpected leaders to emerge. Accountability is so important right now and Ford has seen this crisis bring out the best in some of her girls.
“When I sent them out the workout, I told them to be sure to hold each other accountable and send video evidence to each other,” Ford said. “I didn’t want it to be a requirement but even though we are so young, we have some good leaders. Timira (Lawson) is a great leader and Zaria Roberson is going to be a junior and she’s a good leader. It’s just about having to find creative ways to stay connected; everybody is in the same boat.”
With the Generals being loaded with seniors, Turner knew she was going to have to look hard to find some leaders in that group and this pandemic has helped her do so.
“This shows who’s really interested in that leadership role,” Turner said. “I’ll have possibly six or seven girls that are seniors but not all of them can be the team leader. So it’s about who is going to step up in these kinds of situations.”
Turner said Karsen Kinman, Jahia Jennings and Harleigh Moss all specifically asked for workout plans from her.