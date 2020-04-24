Campers at Alabama’s Special Camp for Children and Adults (ASCCA) Easterseals consider the getaway home away from home and this year will have to embrace those memories virtually as summer camps have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Safety is our No. 1 concern in everything we do,” Camp ASCAA camp director Matt Rickman said. “And this certainly falls into that category.”
The 13-week program usually kicks off after Memorial Day with two organizations that rent the facilities, followed by eight weeks of camps for the ASCCA program that serves children and adults with intellectual or physical disabilities.
“Each week we host about 90 campers, so that’s a lot of folks,” Rickman said. “The idea of a residential camp at this time just isn’t ideal with so many unknowns.”
However the creative staff at Camp ASCCA has been racking its brain for innovative ways to still provide the recreational camp experience.
“We’re toying around with a few different things such as virtual camps,” Rickman said. “It’s obviously not what we do but it’s like rainy day activities. You make them fun but at the end of the day it’s not as good as plan A.”
Rickman said he wants to provide at least a taste of Camp ASCCA to the participants who look forward to attending each year.
“We’ve done some Zoom meetings with campers and talked to them about what quarantine life’s been like and we’ll continue those meetings,” Rickman said. “We’ve got a lot of ideas kicking around.”
The dance and talent show during each summer camp week are usually the two favorite events, so Rickman is trying to find a virtual way to still host them.
“We’re gonna try to do some of our evening programs we typically do like a talent show,” he said. “And let the campers each do a little act. Or hold themed dances and have the camper at home dressed up for the theme and send in pictures for our website.”
While the staff members are novices when it comes to online entertainment, Rickman said they plan to do their best.
“As it evolves, we could do some other things with GoPros and have me and the full-time staff that lives on site ride a zip line, do virtual activities, get pulled behind a boat,” he said. “We’ve got a talented staff. I’m confident we can put something good together.”
Typically, campers are charged for their stay or can apply for financial assistance with a discounted rate, but these on-the-fly virtual events will be free for all to enjoy.
“We’re doing the best we can do to get through this and educate ourselves,” Rickman said. “The future will be different but Camp ASCAA will be in that future.”