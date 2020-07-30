Dadeville newcomer Vicky McDonald is eager to dive into a school year of firsts. Although she’s been a girls coach in the past and a 20-year educator, McDonald will tackle some unknown territory at Dadeville High School.
McDonald was name the girls volleyball coach and will also teach special education for the first time in the 2020-21 year.
While McDonald played volleyball throughout high school and college, she’s never actually coached the sport. However, she has been coaching cheerleading for nearly 15 years and feels her experience with managing girls in general and managing a team will carry right over.
“I’ve been a cheer coach throughout my whole career but my playing (volleyball) will carry over into coaching,” McDonald said. “I am very excited. I loved volleyball; it’s my favorite. I got to serve some balls myself the other day and I think this will be a good change.”
Volleyball tryouts are being held this week and the players that make the team will be announced Friday.
“Because of COVID, normally they have tryouts in the spring but that wasn’t possible,” McDonald said. “I haven’t had the opportunity to see what their skill level is. It’s all going to be new and I am going in also brand new with no preconceived ideas. It will be a blank slate.”
McDonald hosted a parent meeting to discuss details including physicals and expectations for the team but that was the extent of her introductions until this week.
“I am going to have a JV team as well so I just don’t’ really know yet how many I will have,” McDonald said. “I would love to have 12 on varsity so we can scrimmage.”
Having friends who coach volleyball instills some confidence in McDonald that she has resources to turn to for assistance.
“I have several friends who I had worked with through the years that coach volleyball and I’ve been in contact with them to discuss drills and tryouts, things like that,” McDonald said.
While she is eager to tackle the new challenge of special education, McDonald was a physical education teacher most of her career.
“This will be my first year teaching special education — it’s a lot of firsts,” she said. “But I am excited for the challenge and I know it will be fine.”
McDonald is the wife of Dadeville’s new football coach Roger McDonald and the couple recently moved to StillWaters.