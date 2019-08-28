The excuse of being young is out the window.
Although Horseshoe Bend is still chock full of juniors on its volleyball roster, those juniors have been playing together consistently for two seasons and have graduated very few since then. So even though the Generals aren’t a senior-heavy team, they are loaded with returning starters and they’re looking to make noise this season.
“State is the ultimate goal,” HBS coach Julie Turner said. “That’s what we want. That’s what the girls keep telling me. They want to take that one more step.”
Regionals have always been a problem for Horseshoe Bend. Because its area, which includes Woodland, LaFayette and Ranburne, typically isn’t super strong, the Generals haven’t been prepared for high-potent competition when they arrive at regionals. But this year, they added four tournaments to their schedule and played up classifications during their play dates this summer in hopes of beefing up the competition.
The Generals will also rely on being smarter this year. After graduating Maggie Wood, who was a dominating hitter, last year, Horseshoe Bend doesn’t have an overpowering hitter like she was. Instead, it’ll need to use its smarts to outwork opposing defenses.
“We really need to be smarter than our opponent,” Turner said. “We don’t have the powerful hitters that we had last year so we have to see the holes and put the ball in the holes. We’ve got to be a little smarter; that’s what I’ve been hounding them on all offseason.”
Luckily for the Generals, they should have the ability to do it. Returning at hitter at Caly Carlisle and Harleigh Moss who will be outside, while Ashley Clanton will take up the right side along with Kate Lewis when she’s not setting. Jahia Jennings and Nadia Freeman are replacing Wood at middle hitter, and Abby Cheatam is once again taking up the libero position.
Karsen Kinman is also returning from an ACL injury and will be a setter in a 6-2 rotation alongside Lewis.
“That gives us better options on the front row and gives us three hitters on the front row at all times,” Turner said. “Toward the end of the season, that should be a really good strength. We should know how we are going to do it by then. Karsen looks really good; she’s still skittish but she looks a little stronger.”
Chloe Prickett will come off the bench to serve, which is an area that should be strong for HBS. Jessie Eason will also help out on the back row. The defense should continue to be a high point.
“We’re very scrappy,” Turner said. “They’re very quick on their feet so to speak in some areas, but now with our blocking, we have to work on that defensively. But we are pretty good with getting tips and hustling to shanked balls. That will help us.”
One thing Turner has been working with her team on throughout the offseason is communication and team chemistry. Although the girls have been playing together for several years now, those aspects weren’t where Turner wanted them to be prior to fall practice, but now it’s starting to come together and she hopes to see that grow.
“I think the more reps we get on the court and the more opportunities we get in game-like settings, that will improve,” Turner said. “We’ve done a lot better in practice; now we just have to transition it onto the game floor. I told them, ‘Y’all have been young for two years now; you’re no longer a young group.’ Now they just have to play like that.”