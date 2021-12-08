High school volleyball season ended in Alabama last month, and with the dust settled on this year’s edition, The Outlook wanted to recognize a few of the area’s biggest standouts in the sport.
Benjamin Russell senior middle blocker Zaria Roberson took home Player of the Year honors while Horseshoe Bend head coach Julie Turner took home her third-straight Coach of the Year award.
Among the six first-team selections for this year’s All-Outlook squad are three middle blockers who were centerpieces of their respective schools’ attacks, but the overall ability of the players listed to fill multiple roles within rotations certainly added to their value.
Without further ado, here is the All-Outlook volleyball team:
First Team
Charlie Cotney, Horseshoe Bend junior
When healthy, Charlie Cotney was a difference maker for Horseshoe Bend. She recorded 76 kills in 209 attacks and added 41 blocks from the front row, where she played middle blocker. She also had to embrace new leadership roles in 2021 after the departure of six seniors from the Generals’ 2020 team and took on some back row responsibility as well.
“Charlie’s biggest asset is her blocking ability, as well as her hitting ability,” Horseshoe Bend coach Julie Turner said. “She did have to battle some injuries on and off throughout the season, which made her a little timid at times going up to block. But whenever she was 100 percent, she was always our go-to girl on the front row.”
Layla Grace, Dadeville senior
Layla Grace was built to play middle blocker on the volleyball court and did nothing but show why in her senior season. She led Dadeville in kills and blocks thanks to her abilities up front, but showcased some versatility too by heading to the back row for meaningful rotations on more than a few occasions.
“She was just an all-around good player in pretty much every position,” Dadeville coach Vicky McDonald said. “She was a good hitter. We did pull her out at times just to get some more people playing time when she was on the back row. However, she could play the back row as well.”
JaNiya “Jam” Martin, Benjamin Russell senior
Nicknamed “Coach Jam” by her teammates and coaches, JaNiya Martin knew Benjamin Russell’s rotations better than anyone except perhaps the Wildcats’ head coach Magan Ford. Her qualifications for first-team go beyond qualitative data, however, as she led the team in digs from her libero position and added 43 kills almost exclusively from the back row. She was one of the area’s best attackers from distance.
“She knows everybody’s position, she keeps people in place and she just has a knowledge of the game that heightens everybody’s game. They feed off of her,” Benjamin Russell coach Magan Ford said earlier this season.
Tess McKinley, Dadeville junior
While Grace, D’aja Caldwell and others provided much of the brute force in Dadeville’s attack this season, it was Tess McKinley’s work in the back row that glued it together. Her defensive dependability was key for setting up the Tigers’ attackers, and she may have had the best service game for Dadeville too.
“I could always count on Tess to get her serves over,” McDonald said. “She just had something about her serves that they were hard to return. She scored a lot of points for us this year after I took over, for sure.”
Reagan Taylor, Horseshoe Bend sophomore
Budding into a three-sport superstar in her sophomore year at Horseshoe Bend, Reagan Taylor completed her first varsity volleyball campaign as the Generals’ leader in kills, blocks, aces and digs with 153, 80, 79 and 147, respectively. Her all-around prowess is particularly impressive when considering she primarily played middle blocker, front and center for Horseshoe Bend.
“She developed into one of the strongest hitters that we had, her and Charlie both were very strong on the middle front,” Turner said. “Her leadership and her ability to read the holes in a defense were her best qualities.”
Cameron Tubbs, Reeltown junior
Similar to Cotney, Grace and Taylor, Cameron Tubbs’ versatility set her apart on Reeltown’s roster. The Rebels often utilized a two-setter system and Tubbs anchored that role alongside senior Bella Studdard, but also had the athleticism to slide to right side hitter when needed. Reeltown had more seniors on its roster than any team in the area, but Tubbs’ leadership also shined through despite her status as just a junior.
“This season, Cameron Tubbs was a leader on and off the court for us,” Reeltown coach Kelli Hilyer said. “She was a very consistent server, a great setter and right side hitter. When Cameron was on the court, she just made the team better. She was always in position to make the play.”
Honorable Mentions
D’aja Caldwell, Dadeville junior
Raamiah Gaddis, Central Coosa senior
Natori Giles, Dadeville senior
Markee Goff, Central Coosa junior
Olivia Hanson, Horseshoe Bend junior
Cara Johnson, Horseshoe Bend sophomore
Jacey Johnson, Horseshoe Bend sophomore
Dasia Keith, Reeltown senior
Greenleigh Key, Horseshoe Bend sophomore
Leah Leonard, Benjamin Russell junior
Lauren Mask, Reeltown senior
Brekia Riley, Reeltown senior
Ryann Ruffin, Benjamin Russell junior
Bella Studdard, Reeltown senior
Kennedy Tate, Benjamin Russell sophomore
Laura Thames, Benjamin Russell senior
Kaniyah Wilkerson, Dadeville senior