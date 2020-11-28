Vanderbilt has a long, interesting history behind the university, but it is what the Commodores are doing on Saturday that will shake up history books forever with a crossover that has been years in the making.
Vanderbilt’s own Sarah Fuller is a full-time soccer player for the Commodores and is making her first appearance in a football uniform on Saturday. Fuller touching the field will be the first time a female football player has stepped on a Power 5 school’s field. Although a soccer player, Fuller doesn’t play striker or midfield like one would think, but rather plays goalie for the black and gold. Fuller’s talents on the pitch were in full display in last weekend’s upset win over top-seeded Arkansas, giving the Commodores their first SEC championship in soccer since 1994.
The reason Fuller found herself in this position is because of the coronavirus and multiple players on the team being forced to quarantine. Rather than go short handed or forfeit, Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason is taking a leap of faith and betting on his new senior kicker. Fuller also looked good when given the opportunity, landing her on Saturday’s active roster.
“I made the first one and I kept making them. It sounds really good to me,” Fuller said in a Washington Post article. “It’s different than a soccer ball, but it felt good.”
Although she’s a backup and has not been given the full green light yet, Mason is excited about the possibility of seeing Fuller on the field.
“Talking to Sarah, she’s a champ — no pun intended,” Mason said. “Just coming off an SEC championship in soccer and then coming out and just looking at what we do and how we do it, she’s a complete competitor. She’s an option for us and, right now, that’s where we sit.”
The possibility of Fuller getting in, although exciting, is also worrisome. The SEC is no joke when it comes to the athletes that take the field on a weekly basis; the field is often times littered with NFL talent that could put any quarterback in the league in the hospital, not to mention a kicker. Now throwing into the mix the fact she is a female, frankly is scary. If she comes in, does it deter the team from trying to block the kick more than usual? What if the kick is blocked and she is trampled in a mosh pit? These are some of the questions Mason needs to be asking himself to protect Fuller. The last thing anyone wants is for her to be injured on the field and having Mason and an opposing player left defending themselves on national TV or social media.
In a perfect world, Fuller will come in, kick an extra point and call it a day but if anything, 2020 has shown us nothing is perfect.
If Fuller is able to find her way on the field, I think it could be great for football. There has been an attack on football for several different reasons the last few years and it would be great to see something positive come out of the sport versus so much negativity. Football is the ultimate team game; no matter what color, height, size or skillset, there is a position for you in the game. It would be nice to see girls get a chance at the next level on the gridiron, but it needs to be done right so females and the sport are not damaged in the process. This achievement for Fuller could go a long way toward legitimizing the sport as well rather than the degrading lingerie leagues that have popped up over the years.
Whether she makes the field or not, there is already a notch carved in history for Fuller to be considered for this. Fuller is obviously intelligent, being she’s made it four years at ‘the Harvard of the South,’ but Fuller is also a gifted athlete, making her a great role model for young ladies right now.
Ryne Gallacher is a sports writer for The Outlook.