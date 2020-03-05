Rain has delayed the building of some dream facilities for USA Academy but that isn’t stopping the new prep school from trying to help student-athletes’ dreams come true.
USA founder Dustin DeVaughn said Friday the school plans to play its home games at Alabama State in Montgomery.
“Why wouldn’t I (want us to play there)?” DeVaughn said. “It’s a beautiful facility right next to the interstate and it holds 25,000 people. It’s a great facility.”
But Alabama State would not release anything about the potential contract Friday. The facilities director is out of town until this week.
Although DeVaughn originally wanted to host the 2020 schedule on school grounds, he said Friday it just wasn’t possible because of the weather.
“We’ve had rain 42 out of the last 56 days; what are we going to do?” DeVaughn said.
At a January press conference, DeVaughn said the facility would be a state-of-the-art stadium that seated 5,000 people. It would include a concession stand, locker room, press box and indoor practice facility as well.
But those dreams will still become a reality, according to DeVaughn.
“We have all of our temporary facilities in place,” DeVaughn said. “That includes housing facilities, practice facilities and academic facilities — all of our (temporary) facilities are in place for 2020. We are beginning the building process now. I’m not going to say where because I don’t need anybody breathing down my neck or any hiccups like we had last time.”
He did confirm USA Academy would still be located in Elmore County.
Questions also arose for the school last Thursday when news broke Rush Propst will not be the head football coach. At the January press conference, Propst was announced as the school’s inaugural coach but as of last Thursday, that’s no longer the case.
“At the time of the press conference, while I believed we had reached agreement on a majority of terms, we had not and have not entered into an employment contract,” Propst said in a prepared statement to al.com. “Due to a variety of factors outside of my control, I have informed USA Academy that I will no longer consider a position with USA Academy. I wish those associated with USA Academy much success.”
Despite this news, DeVaughn said he is continuing to hire other staff members and is in the process of interviewing for a new head coach.
“We have some agreed terms with a coach; we’re just wanting to make sure we’re making the right move,” DeVaughn said. “I have no fear whatsoever. I have tons of coaches’ applications — hundreds, as a matter of fact. Just (Thursday) was a complete influx.”
He said he lost zero coaches or players after the Propst news broke.
Once again, DeVaughn said the new coach will be recognized nationally and he hopes to make an announcement on who the coach is “quick.” DeVaughn did not give an exact timeline for when he hopes to have the new coach hired by but remains confident in how things are going at USA Academy. The first game is set for Aug. 22 at home against Riverside Academy out of Canada.
Other teams on the schedule, according to USA’s Twitter account, include Clearwater Academy International (Florida); Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland); Saint Peter’s Prep (New Jersey); St. Johns (Washington, D.C.); Life Christian (Virginia); Saint Frances (Maryland); Trinity Christian (Texas); and IMG Academy (Florida).