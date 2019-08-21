With a new coach at the helm, Horseshoe Bend’s football team is putting the past behind it.
But just because the Generals know they aren’t pushovers anymore doesn’t necessarily mean the rest of the world does, so they’re ready to prove everyone wrong.
“I just really expect us to have a good showing and be competitive,” Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips said. “I want us to have a little swagger about us when we go out on the field. I think that translates from the coaches all the way down. We’re really bringing that attitude. It’s us against the world and I like that. Our team has really taken on that persona. But if everything goes right and the injury bug stays away, we can compete with a lot of the teams on our schedule.”
It starts with simplifying the offense. Phillips has installed a wishbone and I formation and the Generals will spread it out a little bit as well. But they’ll once again be a run-heavy team and using the wishbone should translate well with the personnel they have.
Holt Tidwell will be taking over the quarterback position, and he’s a dual threat. Chandler McMath and Gavin Brazzell will be the starting running backs while Trent Cotney will take over at tight end.
“It’s going to be a group effort,” Phillips said. “I think with our offense, it gives us the best ability to put our best guys on the field in the right situations to make playoffs. We can go from the I to the bone to the spread; whatever we see is working that night, we’ll have the ability to get into that.”
Cole Johnson, Kyle Parrish and Justin Phillips will be the main targets for Tidwell should the Generals look to pass.
But what’s really going to make a difference is the improvement of the offensive line. Wes Young and Lane Freeman both return at guard and Grayson Walls is back at center. Juniors Will Stewart and Aubrey Hill will also play on the line.
“A lot of people don’t realize we had a really young offensive line last year,” coach Phillips said. “That experience is carrying on and it’s really helped them a lot. I think they’re coming a long way and we’ve added a couple players that didn’t play last year. Aubrey Hill and Will Stewart at tackle, they’ve really come along, learning the correct steps in our offense.”
The defensive line is much of the same with the addition of Jose Martinez who will be the starting nose guard, and it has some solid linebackers behind it. Tidwell, Lupe Mancillas, Johnson and Kendall Penwell all return at linebacker, and Briley Griffith should see some time in the starting rotation.
“I feel pretty confident in our front seven,” Phillips said. “They know what they’re doing and they’re gradually learning more and more each day about run fits and where they end up in the pass routes. I think our front seven is probably our strength. They’re more confident and flying around to the football.”
The secondary will be anchored by Brazell, Cotney and Johnson, and Phillips said their main objective is to not allow big plays.
“You have to keep everything in front you,” Phillips said. “It’s going to be big for the secondary to stop the screen game. There’s going to be a lot of people who are going to try out-athlete us, and we know that coming in. But if we’re going to win ballgames, we can’t allow big plays.”
Special teams has also been a focus for the Generals this offseason. A few big players here and a couple special teams touchdowns there and things could’ve been very different for HBS in 2018.
Despite the Generals coming off back-to-back lackluster seasons, Phillips seems to have put a pep in their steps and he’s hoping that’ll translate to big things this year.
“Our goal as a team is we want to make the playoffs,” he said. “You don’t want to just come out here and do all this work and not even make the postseason. The boys have worked hard and I think they deserve to make the playoffs. I think the hard work is going to show up.”