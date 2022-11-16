The 2022 volleyball season featured plenty of exciting moments across all five area schools.
From Horseshoe Bend’s ride to the second round of regionals, to Dadeville playing every game on the road and Reeltown’s five set thriller with Lanett in areas, this season had a little something for everyone.
For the senior class, this will be the last time many of them will play organized volleyball and will play alongside their teammates. For those returning players, many more exciting games lie ahead.
Without further ado, here is the All-Outlook volleyball team:
Reagan Taylor, Horseshoe Bend junior
Taylor is appearing on back-to-back First Teams and for solid reasons. Her mix of intensity and solid skillset make her one of the most fearsome players in the area. Taylor helped lead Horseshoe Bend to a 23-7 regular season record, along with an area title and a trip to the second round of regional play. Taylor led her team in both kills per set and blocks.
“Reagan is one of those players who can play any position you put her in,” said Horseshoe Bend head coach Julie Turner. “She is an all around player that can do anything she is asked. Whenever we get into a position where I need a server to serve to different positions, I can always look to Reagan. We are fortunate to have someone like her.”
Greenleigh Key, Horseshoe Bend sophomore
Key is the youngest player on the list, at only a sophomore. However, during Horseshoe Bend’s excellent season, she was a huge factor. She was third on the Lady Generals’ team in blocks, kills per set, serving aces and total kills and came in second on her squad in aces per set. With solid varsity experience this year, and the return of Taylor, Horseshoe Bend is primed to make noise again next year.
“She is someone we had to move around and she is just very coachable,” Turner said. “She is very coachable and just does not put a lot of pressure on herself. She brings a lot of energy to our team. She doesn't get down on herself and that also really helps our team.”
Ryann Ruffin, Benjamin Russell senior
Ruffin made up one fourth of Benjamin Russell’s senior core and has been one of the faces for Wildcat athletics for years. She plays all over the court for Benjamin Russell, providing experience and an advanced skill set wherever needed. Ruffin led her squad in kills per set and total kills on the year. She was also second on the team in total blocks.
“We certainly depend on her a ton,” said head coach Magan Ford. “Ryann Ruffin is the kind of player every coach dreams of. Her work ethic is unmatched. We relied on her all around the court in multiple positions with her leadership and passion.”
Leah Leonard, Benjamin Russell senior
Leonard is another one of Benjamin Russell’s four graduating seniors. Her, Ruffin, TaMya Harris and Brianna Heard all made the nucleus of the Wildcats’ volleyball team. Much like Ruffin, she is a staple of Benjamin Russell on and off the court, but her volleyball prowess really shined in the 2022 season. She was second on her squad in digs per set, total aces, aces per set, total digs and third on the team in total kills. She is also clearly the go-to spark plug for energy on the court.
“She is great. She plays all around. She can get a ball anywhere in the gym,” Ford said. “As long as the refs will let her go get it, she will get to it. Her energy and effort are unmatched. The rest of the girls thrive off that. She brings the best out of everybody. She is a competitor. She will run through a brick wall to make a play. I am glad she was on my side.”
Cameron Tubbs, Reeltown senior
Tubbs is also appearing on her second straight all-area team. She mainly plays as Reeltown’s setter, getting the ball up in the air and ready to smack back down by the Rebels massive front line. She is one of the major leaders of Reeltown’s team, and it shows on and off the court. Aside from serving, her coach said she is by far her team’s best and most proficient server.
“Cameron Tubbs was a leader on the court,” said head coach Kelli Hilyer. “She was the setter this season and ran our offense. She also led our team in serves. Cameron would do whatever is needed to help our team be successful.”
Olivia Hanson, Horseshoe Bend senior
Need help on the court? Hanson is the go to girl. With prolific scorers on your team like Taylor, Horseshoe Bend needed someone to get them the ball. That is where Hason stepped in, leading her team in assists with well over 200. She also led the team in digs per set and total digs on the season.
“Olivia is one of those people that doesn't get a lot of attention on the court, but when she is on her game, she is on her game,” Turner said. “This year she handled pressure better than she did in years past. Overall, she was one of the two people on the court that held our team together to help start our offense.”
Honorable mentions:
Tess McKinley, Dadeville, Sr.
D’Aja Caldwell, Dadeville, Sr.
Sterling Heath, Central Coosa, Sr.
TaMya Harris, Benjamin Russell, Sr.
Brianna Heard, Benjamin Russell, Sr.
Kennedy Tate, Benjamin Russell, Jr.
Kenzie Woods, Horseshoe Bend, Fr.
Charlie Cotney, Horseshoe Bend, Sr.
Ashley Flurry, Reeltown, Sr.