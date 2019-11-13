It’s arguable Benjamin Russell lost the two best girls basketball players in the county from last year’s squad.
The Wildcats graduated the likes of Jaaliyah Caldwell and Aaliyah Thomas, who accounted for quite a bit of the team’s success over the past few seasons. Caldwell was nothing short of a dominating inside player who could be counted on for a double-double virtually every night, and Thomas ran the floor with such veracity and played defense with such tenacity her talents were pretty much unmatched.
Now, BRHS is having to replace quite a bit and that’s led to some questions entering the season, which begins Thursday.
“I don’t think we’ll be the worst team around but we still don’t have that one person that’s dominating,” Wildcat coach Latreisha Moon said. “It’s all of them that are doing good things, which is good, but I want somebody to dominate. I want to feel confident that we can give the ball to one person and she’s going to score and get the job done. Everybody wants to be out there playing, so we just gotta keep working.”
Ja’niya Martin, just a sophomore, will likely take over the point while Bre Smith and Timira Lawson will return to start at the other two guard positions. Brooklyn Edwards brings back the most experience and will be a starting forward. Bae Calhoun and TyMya Harris will fill out the forward role, while Taniya Davis, Na’Skia Russell and Zaria Roberson will all see good time at guard.
Smith and Edwards were two regular starters last season, so Moon is expecting a lot from both of them.
“I’m hoping that Bre Smith will score a lot and Brooklyn Edwards too,” Moon said. “(Our scoring) is going to be more even than it was last year. The guards are going to have to score more. I hope having experience will help us out a little bit and I want Brooklyn just to continue to work as hard as she’s been working in practice.”
As for Martin, who is taking over at point guard, she’s going to have a lot of pressure because she is so young and has big shoes to fill left by Thomas.
“I just want her to get the ball up the court and see the floor,” Moon said. “She needs to distribute the ball to the open person.”
Benjamin Russell’s bread and butter a season ago was its 1-3-1 defense, which Moon would ideally like to run again, but she said the Wildcats are going to have to start out in a 2-3 zone until they can figure out man coverage a little better.
But speed should once again be a strength for BRHS.
“I feel like we’ll be able to run the floor with people,” Moon said. “We’ve worked really hard to be in shape and we’ll be able to rebound. Even our guards are going in to get the rebounds. We’re just going to have to work really hard to beat people.”
Competing in Class 6A Area 6, the Wildcats will be working against Opelika and Russell County for the right to host the area tournament. The Bulldogs have always presented a challenge for BRHS and that likely won’t change this year as they didn’t graduate much. Russell County has also vastly improved, according to Moon.
“Russell County has a new coach and they have some good players that came up from the middle school,” she said. “That’s not going to be a cupcake game.”
Ultimately, Moon’s goal is always to win the area but she said with a group this year, she’s really looking for growth and improvement throughout the season.
“I want to be able to compete with anybody that we play and I want the girls to learn,” Moon said. “I want them to have a learning experience on and off the court. Life issues or basketball issues, I want them to be able to come away from this season with something.”