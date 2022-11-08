Buck Thompson rushes against Thorsby
Buy Now

Lizi Arbogast / Reeltown's Buck Thompson rushes the football against Thorsby in the first round of the playoffs, Nov. 4.

 Lizi Arbogast Sports Writer

Only Dadeville and Reeltown are left standing as the twelfth week of football is on the horizon. The Tigers and the Rebels both survived adversity in the last week of the regular season, but both cruised to round one victories in the playoffs. The two programs are back at home again to continue to defend their stellar seasons.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you