Only Dadeville and Reeltown are left standing as the twelfth week of football is on the horizon. The Tigers and the Rebels both survived adversity in the last week of the regular season, but both cruised to round one victories in the playoffs. The two programs are back at home again to continue to defend their stellar seasons.
Friday, November 11
Thomasville at Dadeville
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Tiger Stadium
Series: Dadeville leads 3-2, last meeting in 2015
Synopsis:
The Dadeville Tigers will play host to the Thomasville Tigers on Friday and are looking to add another win to its 10-0 season. In the first round against Southside Selma, Dadeville found itself down 8-7 before ratting off 26 unanswered to secure its first round win. That is two straight weeks in which Dadeville got tested and came out on top. The ability to play in any sort of game is a huge factor in the record-setting season so far for the Tigers. Thomasville has played in all sorts of contests this year, winning games by 34 but also losing games by 27. In their first round matchup against Straughn, Thomasville won 20-9. The visiting Tigers average 22 points per game, while allowing 12 per contest. As for the home Tigers, Dadeville averages 40 points per game, while only allowing just over eight. With a win, Dadeville will advance to the third round for the first time since 2013. As for who Dadeville beat in the first round in 2013 to advance? Thomasville.
G.W. Long at Reeltown
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium
Series: Reeltown leads 3-0, last meeting in 2019
Synopsis:
Reeltown is rolling. Much like Dadeville, the Rebels found solid footing in the first round and cruised to a 49-7 victory over Thorsby. Friday’s win was the third straight week Reeltown allowed eight or fewer points, and the sixth time this season. Reeltown is in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2019, and it is hard not to draw comparisons between the two teams. This year’s Rebel squad however scores more per game on average, while allowing a whole touchdown less on defense. In 2019, the Rebels beat Long in the third round of the playoffs in the last meeting between the schools. The Rebels from Long are a formidable team, scoring 29 points per game, but playing in Reeltown offers them no refuge. Reeltown’s rotation running attack should be able to chip away at a Long defense that allows 20 points per outing.
