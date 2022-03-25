With two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the fifth inning, Dadeville only trailed Benjamin Russell by a run.
What seemed like a blink later, the Wildcats led by seven.
An immaculate six-run two-out rally took a 4-3 edge for Benjamin Russell baseball and turned it to a 10-3 non-contest, with the Wildcats eventually securing an 11-4 win on senior day Thursday.
“It happens all the time in baseball, they give you three outs for a reason,” Benjamin Russell coach Richy Brooks said. “You’ve gotta get those three outs. It’s happened against us a couple of times this year. But we put together some quality at-bats after that and some big two-out hits. We tell them all the time, two out hits win games.”
Junior second baseman SaVon Spradley opened the two-out rally with a single, and eventually the bases were loaded for sophomore catcher Caiden Hyde.
Spradley scored on a wild pitch before Hyde lofted a fly ball into right that was misplayed by Dadeville’s outfielder, dropping in and allowing two runs to score.
Junior Chance Lumpkin dropped a single in short of the Tigers’ left fielder the next at-bat to plate Hyde then came around to score on a triple from left fielder Sam Scales. Scales then scored on an infield single from center fielder Daylen Maness before a Jaxon Hay groundout finally closed the frame.
The bases were occupied on a few occasions thanks to some hit-by-pitches, something Brooks and company worked on in practice earlier this week.
“Believe it or not, yesterday we actually worked on getting hit by pitches,” Brooks said. “Not moving from the pitch, and that does take a little bit of practice. So I was pleased we went up there and got hit with a pitch a few times today.”
Spradley only moved to second base this week as Benjamin Russell continues to tool with different infield lineups with the progression of the season. Lumpkin took third base Thursday to go around the typical alignment of Thomas Tate at first and Hay at shortstop.
“We haven’t been able to practice a lot,” Brooks said. “We had our first practice Tuesday that we’ve had since the first week of March. We haven’t had an actual practice where it hasn’t rained and we couldn’t get on some portion of the field. So the last two days have been very beneficial to us as far as practice. We’re still mixing and matching, and we’ve got a lot of people that are flexible about positions.”
Freshman Charlie Morgan, an everyday JV player for the Wildcats who pitches for varsity on occasion, got the start and threw five strong innings against the Tigers.
He surrendered just three runs in his time on the bump, only two of them earned. With a double-header on tap for tomorrow, Brooks was looking for someone to work deep into the contest.
“We needed someone to go as long as they could go today, and we felt like Charlie gave us that,” Brooks said.
Carter Macoy and Carter Bullard each tossed an inning in relief to close out the win.
Thursday also marked senior day for Benjamin Russell, and the five fourth-years on the Wildcats’ team were honored.
Right fielder Bradley Bolan and Scales, Tate, Maness and Gunnar Vardman were all recognized postgame for their contributions to the program.
“This bunch, I can’t say enough about them,” Brooks said. “They’re a pleasure to coach, they’re very coachable. There’s no attitudes. They pull for each other. They come in and practice hard. When you do get onto them, they respond. Obviously they don’t do everything right, but they understand that you have to work at the game of baseball. They’re great leaders, great examples for our other kids.”
Benjamin Russell returns to the diamond Friday for its above-mentioned double header, first against Opelika then Chilton County at Southern Union State Community College.