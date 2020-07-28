The Dixie Sailing Club Youth Program has accepted two new donations to its fleet: a Capri 16.5 and a Thistle.
The Capri should be ready for training in about a week. It has a large cockpit and a small cabin. This boat has a lot of controls and features of larger boats, so it will be used to train youth in the program about crewing and skippering.
The Thistle was a popular class in the 1960 and ’70s. It’s fast responsive when single-handed in light winds and a real thrill when double-handed in strong winds, according to DSC Youth Program president Jim Simons.
The Thistle will likely not be ready to sail this season.