0729 DSC Donation.jpg

Submitted / The Outlook The Dixie Sailing Club Youth Program received a donated Capri 16.5 to train kids on sailing.

The Dixie Sailing Club Youth Program has accepted two new donations to its fleet: a Capri 16.5 and a Thistle.

The Capri should be ready for training in about a week. It has a large cockpit and a small cabin. This boat has a lot of controls and features of larger boats, so it will be used to train youth in the program about crewing and skippering.

The Thistle was a popular class in the 1960 and ’70s. It’s fast responsive when single-handed in light winds and a real thrill when double-handed in strong winds, according to DSC Youth Program president Jim Simons.

The Thistle will likely not be ready to sail this season.

Tags