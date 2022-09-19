Only three area teams play this week. Dadeville looks to keep an undefeated season alive, while Benjamin Russell and Horseshoe Bend look to rebound after losses.
Friday, September 23
Smiths Station at Benjamin Russell
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Charles E. Bailey, Sr. Sportplex
Series: Benjamin Russell leads 5-1
Synopsis:
Coming out of a bye week, Benjamin Russell lost its first of the year to Homewood by a single touchdown. Now that the idea of maintaining an undefeated season is out, Benjamin Russell can rebound and tune up against a so-so Smiths Station team. So far, the Panthers are 1-4 and are being outscored by opponents by almost double the amount the Panthers have scored. The Wildcats lost last year’s contest to Smiths Station by a field goal. This Friday should easily serve as a good revenge game and a way to get back in the win column. Another big outing by Malcolm Simmons, either on offense or defense or both, should be expected.
Dadeville at Notasulga
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Devils Stadium, Notasulga
Series: Dadeville leads 7-4
Synopsis:
Dadeville remains as the lone unbeaten team in the area, holding onto a 4-0 record this season. Notasulga’s record is the complete opposite, at 0-4. The Blue Devils have scored just 28 points all season, while being shutout once, and have surrendered 159 points. Dadeville will likely not need another second half comeback this Friday, as the Tigers should roll into a 5-0 record at the midway point in the season. Offensively, Dadeville is primed for a big showing. Dadeville’s total points have decreased every week of the season, since a 49 point outburst in Week 1. Friday’s matchup should easily change that. Defensively, it is not unreasonable to think the Tigers do not allow a score.
Horseshoe Bend at Fayetteville
When: 7 p.m.
Where: FarmLinks Field, Fayetteville
Series: Tied 3-3
Synopsis:
Horseshoe Bend has lost three straight, and have been shutout twice, since opening the season with a win against rival Wadley. All three losses were to region opponents, including the Region’s top team in Highland Home. The Generals are now on the back half of their schedule, where things should lighten up, starting with winless Fayetteville. The Wolves have not come close to a victory all year, with their closest loss being by 35 points. Horseshoe Bend’s defense is the team’s premier unit, and a unit that should be able to dominate Fayetteville. Both teams are struggling, but one team will have to win. That looks to favor Horseshoe Bend on Friday.