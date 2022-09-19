20220909 Dadeville Football 007.jpg
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / The Outlook Dadeville’s Jordan Rambo looks to escape Saks’ defenders.

 CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116

 

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you