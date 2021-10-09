Dadeville coach Roger McDonald patted the helmets and backsides of every one of his players as they trotted off the field with their heads held low.
“They’d be a good 5A team,” McDonald said of undefeated Trinity Presbyterian High School after being handed a 28-0 loss on the road.
Dadeville’s second-year head coach didn’t mince words discussing what he sees as an issue with Alabama’s high school football classifications and scheduling. And his opinion may have some stock, as Trinity has three wins of 50 points or more in its now 7-0 record.
“They outplayed us, outcoached us, they did a better job,” McDonald said. “They whupped us 28 nothing, that’s all there is to it. But, in the big scheme of things, there’s a problem in this whole state.”
“It’s just another example of a broken system we have in Alabama high school football right now … great team, great-coached team, super team, but broke system.”
Dadeville deferred the kickoff after the winning coin toss, electing to stand toe-to-toe against the Wildcats offense to start the game between a 5-1 Dadeville squad and an undefeated 6-0 Trinity team.
Quarterback Stanley Coleman didn’t skip a beat in his first possession in the Wildcats’ driving seat, scrambling through the pocket and keeping his eyes up field to find wide receiver McClain Phillips on the sideline for a toe-tipping 20-yard completion. Stanley got the Wildcat offense rolling early with multiple first down throws to Phillips and an eventual 16-yard toss to Norris Pemberton for a score.
Down 7-0, the Tigers needed some positive yardage on its next drive to quell the already revving Wildcat offense. Mistakes overcoming game plans, Dadeville got anything but a positive yard. A holding penalty on first down would walk the Tigers closer to their own end zone, with a second-down fumbled snap moving the team even more backward. A second-down deep ball didn’t quite hit its mark and a third down rush proved ineffective against the Trinity defensive front. The Tigers punted the ball away for its first three-and-out of the night.
The booted ball only traveled to the 49-yard line, where Trinity set up shop and went to work on the already reeling Dadeville defense. A few plays later, Trinity celebrated in the end zone again.
The score was 21-0 just 18 minutes in as Trinity went three for three on touchdowns on its first three drives of the game.
Dadeville made a few defensive stops to start the third quarter but failed to create sustained drives down the field, barely throwing for 60 yards while getting pushed around like Lincoln Logs on both sides the line of scrimmage.
What has been a generally successful season with four 27-point wins in its 5-1 overall record quickly turned into a full-course learning experience for Dadeville and its future date with the playoffs, as the team has all but secured a spot in the postseason even with Friday’s loss.
A future postseason meet with Trinity is a huge possibility for Dadeville and coach McDonald.
Dadeville (5-2) will look to bounce back at home next week as the team hosts an interconference game against Reeltown (3-4).