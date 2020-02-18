Benjamin Russell started the 2020 baseball season on a positive note, getting timely hits and solid pitching to defeat Wetumpka, 5-3, Saturday.
“In the playoffs we came down here and played them and had three tough games with them,” Benjamin Russell coach Richy Brooks said. “We always have good games with Wetumpka, so we weren’t expecting anything less (Saturday). Usually we’re a little better than that but I told our kids before we came down here that if you’re worried about games in February, then you’re probably not going to do very well in April.”
The Wildcats plated five runs on nine hits as starter Cade Brooks pitched four strong innings allowing no earned runs and just three hits to pick up the win. Offensively, Brooks also led the Wildcats by going 1-for-3 with two RBIs and drawing a walk.
Benjamin Russell wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Denzel Greene led off with a single to begin the game. After a sacrifice bunt, Brett Pitts hit an RBI double to score Greene and earn a 1-0 lead after one inning.
The Wildcats extended their lead in the next inning with a number of hits as Ryan Willis and Colby Riddle began the inning with back-to-back singles. Two batters later, Dax Culligan drove in Willis on an RBI single as Carter Smith scored on a fielder’s choice to extend BRHS’ lead to 3-0.
A huge moment for Brooks on the mound came in the bottom of the third inning. Wetumpka loaded the bases with one out, but Brooks got out of the jam after an infield fly and fielder’s choice kept the Indians scoreless.
After two scoreless innings, Wetumpka finally got on the scoreboard courtesy of a Benjamin Russell error. Pitts relieved Cade Brooks in the bottom of the fifth and ran into some trouble early.
After giving up a leadoff single to Garrit Terrell, Pitts short-hopped a throw to first on a bunt attempt that allowed Wetumpka baserunners to advance to second and third with no outs. This led to the Indians’ first run as Seth Johnson’s groundout plated Dorian Jackson to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Despite the inning’s early trouble, Pitts induced a lineout and another groundout to keep Wetumpka at one run.
Cade Brooks had only one hit, but it was a huge one. With two outs in the sixth, he came through with a clutch two-RBI single to score Ty Brown and Pitts to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 5-1.
“That’s something that we’ve really been focusing on is two-out hits,” coach Brooks said. “We try to preach that two-out hits win games. But the disappointing thing, which it’ll come, is we left a lot of baserunners on base and that comes back to haunt you. We could’ve separated ourselves from them but that’ll come. We’re happy to get a win, but we had some inexperience in some spots and we’re just trying to work through it.”
Trailing by four runs, Wetumpka never went away as it formed a two-out rally of its own in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Wetumpka’s Dawson Fuller hit an RBI single up the middle, followed by Terrell hitting a rocket down the first base line for an RBI double to cut Benjamin Russell’s lead to 5-3. Terrell led the Indians, going 3-for-3 with two singles, a double and an RBI.
Trailing by two runs, Wetumpka was down to its final chance in the bottom of the seventh as Pitts remained on the mound.
The Indians had two runners on with two outs but Pitts struck out the final batter out to seal the victory.
“I like the way our guys responded, and I thought we started off a little jittery,” Wetumpka coach Michael Dismukes said. “We made some mistakes early, but our guys never gave up. All we can ask is that we have a chance to win at the end of the game and I we did that. That’s all we can ask for.”
Pitts allowed just three hits and one earned run and struck out three in three innings pitched.
Benjamin Russell went right back to work and earned a 3-1 victory over Sweet Water to cap off the doubleheader sweep. The Wildcats scored its three runs in the opening two innings. Greene led the way with a triple and two singles and he drove in a run.
Ryan Slaten and Elijah Spivey combined for a fantastic outing on the mound as they gave up just three total hits. Slaten got the start and threw five shutout innings with four strikeouts and two walks; Spivey allowed only one hit and one runs in his two innings. He also fanned a pair.