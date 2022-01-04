Defense carried the day for Dadeville Tuesday.
In a game that contained significant lapses where neither team scored, the Tigers generated enough offense from their transition game and 3-point shooting to glide away from Horseshoe Bend 52-25 on their home court.
“We were playing pretty good, moving our feet pretty good, helping out, being in ‘help’ position,” Dadeville coach Jesse Foster said. “We usually play pretty good defense and we played pretty good defense tonight. When you can hold somebody to 25 points, I don’t care who it is — they didn’t shoot as well as they usually do, but our defense had something to do with it.”
Scoring was a group effort for Dadeville as guard Antojuan Woody led the squad with 12 points, guards Philstavious Dowdell and Daquan Doss followed close behind with 11 each and forward Jordan Parker picked up 10 of his own.
Both sides suffered some shooting woes after the two-week layoff that was winter break.
“We like when we distribute it to everybody,” Foster said. “But we struggled tonight offensively. You could tell it was our first game [back].”
Guard Klark James led the way with seven points for the Generals in defeat.
The second quarter is where Dadeville gained its first bit of separation.
James hit a layup to tie the game at 12, but it would be the last time Horseshoe Bend knotted the score up or took the lead. Dowdell picked up seven points in rapid succession to spark a 9-0 run and the Tigers entered halftime up 27-15.
They were generating plenty of quality looks in transition via a stifling press defense, generating turnovers to get quick buckets.
“We tried to press because we play a lot of guys, we tried to just wear them down,” Foster said. “Once you get fatigued, turnovers start, late in the ball game they’ll start turning it over. And that’s what the press is for.”
Such was the case as Dadeville expanded its lead in the third quarter. Woody ran out after a steal to finish a basket around the rim, and after a triple from guard Javerious Askew, the Tigers’ lead crossed the 20-point threshold with one quarter to play at 39-18.
That lead never again dipped below 18 as Dadeville coasted to a 27-point margin of victory.
As Foster mentioned above, the Tigers rotate in a great deal of players — 9 to 10 of them — which worked to wear down Horseshoe Bend’s eight-man rotation.
“Depth plays at every level because you’ve got eight or nine players you can count on to press forward, and they don’t have but five or six or seven, it wears them out,” Foster said.
The Tigers trek to LaFayette Thursday. The Generals return home to meet Beulah Friday.