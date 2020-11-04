Looking at the schedule at the beginning of the season and all the obstacles standing in the way, it was hard to imagine seeing Dadeville in the playoffs. But that’s exactly where the Tigers find themselves this week as they travel to Brewton to take on T.R. Miller in the first round of the Class 3A playoff bracket.
Coach Roger McDonald didn’t know he was coaching the Tigers until mid-summer so his team got off to a late start in an already COVID-restricted world.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys,” McDonald said. “They’ve been through so much throughout the off-season and season. I didn’t get to meet these guys until June, so we missed out on some opportunities, but they bought in and put the work in to get here.”
The season started a little rocky for Dadeville (6-3, 4-3), going 1-2 through the first month of the season as the team tried to find its identity. Playing a pesky Pike County and dominant Montgomery Catholic team also played a factor in the team’s record.
However, the Tigers don’t even look like the same football team from the first month of the season until now. Although the style hasn’t changed much, the players’ understanding and buy-in to McDonald’s scheme has helped players understand their roles.
T.R. Miller (8-2, 6-0) has been a force since the hiring of head coach Brent Hubbert. In just his second season, Hubbert has lifted T.R. Miller to an undefeated region campaign. Last season, T.R. Miller made it all the way to the semi-finals before being sent home. This season’s two losses for T.R. Miller came at the hands of 4A Jackson and 5A UMS-Wright.
Dadeville played 5A Elmore County this season, but fared better than T.R. Miller against the tougher competition, beating the Panthers, 20-19.
If Dadeville wants to hand T.R. Miller its first loss in 3A play this season, it’s going to need to play defense like it has the last month and a half of the season. Since allowing 60 points to Pike County, the Dadeville defense has been virtually lights out, shutting out two of the last six opponents and allowing less than a touchdown a game during that span.
“The defense has been working hard and playing hard,” McDonald said. “They just continue to get better. We know we have our work cut out for us but we are just going to keep doing what we do and not get fancy just because it’s the playoffs.”
The offense has also picked up in that time frame, going from 11 points per game to 29, getting it done mostly on the ground, but the air attack of Dadeville has gotten the job done when called upon.
What tremendously helps a football team is when it clicks on all cylinders. The Dadeville special teams continue to be the X-factor in a lot of games for the Tigers. Gunner Fourtenbary has been almost automatic as a kicker, while Phil Dowdell’s ball skills in the kick and punt return game has been literally game changing at times.
McDonald said he and his team are excited for the opportunity to keep playing and he is thankful to the community and his team for not quitting during a trying year.
“This community and this group of kids have been great,” McDonald said. “The way they have fought through adversity and the virus, it’s just great. I couldn’t be more proud.”