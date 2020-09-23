Dadeville is feeling good after Saturday’s win against region opponent Childersburg and it is looking to go on a winning streak as it travels to Lafayette (0-3) on Friday.
For the Tigers (2-2, 1-1), it’s all about the run game and how quarterback Lane Smith has gotten involved with his legs rather than just his arm like last season. Smith looks much more comfortable this season under coach Roger McDonald’s I-formation offense. Plus more than a year now as the starting quarterback has given Smith experience that has helped him improve.
The run game is in its second year with Juvantae Holley and Christian Nelson splitting the carries and is going as well as expected with both guys rushing for over 100 yards in last week’s game. If the Tigers want to keep producing on the score board, Holley and Nelson will need to keep producing on the field.
Sophomore Daquan Doss has emerged as a third option for the Tigers, lead blocking at the full-back position while also taking a few carries himself. Doss is currently nursing a knee injury and his status is week to week at this time.
The Tigers have been banged up on the offensive line but have had young players like Buster Coker step up and play tough on the line in the absence of starter Owen Harley.
“I’m real proud of the young guys stepping up,” McDonald said. “Plus how they handled all the craziness of being out of school (due to inclement weather last week) and guys being out — I was impressed.”
Dadeville will need young guys to keep stepping up, especially this week on the road where the Tigers haven’t been as successful as their undefeated home record.
Lafayette has had tough sledding so far in the season, taking on Lanett and Randolph County, both of which are and have been ranked in the top five all season. The Bulldogs are itching and desperate for a win, especially after being shut out last week against Lanett. On paper, Lafayette probably outweighs Dadeville especially in the trenches; however Dadeville’s athletes look to be the great equalizer come Friday.
On offense, the Tigers don’t plan on changing anything up — and why would they? The offense has been able to move the ball consistently throughout the season and with last week’s win, the team is only going to buy in more to McDonald’s scheme.
Defense has been the pleasant surprise for Dadeville with the players being aggressive and swarming to the football from starters to subs. The strength of McDonald’s defense is the pass rush that harassed Childersburg quarterback Canaan Johnson last week with a deep rotation of players, keeping each other fresh. At home, the defense has been stingy, getting multiple turnovers in both home contests, giving short field to the offense.
“When people run the spread you have to have a front four you can rotate because guys get tired,” McDonald said. “Being able to build some depth while also getting experience is always good.”
The next two games for Dadeville are by no means sure-fire wins for the Tigers. But it’s possible after the effort that was put on the field Saturday, as Lafayette and Goshen are both winless.