Dadeville is back home this week taking on Childersburg after a two-week road stretch that ended in losses for the Tigers (1-2).
The Tigers are eager to be back at home, even if it is on a Saturday due to weather, after a rough slate of road games against Class 3A’s No. 6 Montgomery Catholic and Pike County. Although Childersburg (1-2) isn’t ranked, the Tigers aren’t taking it lightly as they need to get a win in region play soon before it’s too late.
Coach Roger McDonald is focused on constant improvement for his Tigers.
“We are going to continue to do what we do,” McDonald said. “We made a lot of mistakes against Pike County; not one thing in particular hurt us, so we have to keep working on ourselves and continue to get better.”
Childersburg is coming off of its first win of the season against Goshen. Childersburg lost to Dadeville rival Reeltown 28-8 earlier this season and the Tigers hope to do the same and get in the win column in region play.
“Childersburg is big and strong so we need to be ready,” McDonald said.
Despite the loss, the Tigers got off to a fast start last week against Pike County and will need to continue to do so if they want to peel off a couple wins before the schedule hits a rough patch in a few weeks.
According to McDonald, the Tigers don’t plan on changing anything before this week’s game, but rather continue to focus on what the Tigers do best, which is run the football and play tough defense at the line of scrimmage.
McDonald’s run-heavy offense worked for the Tigers in the Week 1 matchup against Elmore County when the Tigers dominated the time of possession; Dadeville will need to keep riding that horse through Juvantae Holley and Christian Nelson who have been solid for the Tigers so far this season carrying the load.