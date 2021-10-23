Dadeville players and cheerleaders excitedly crowded around in the postgame huddle to jump up and celebrate the win before posing for a group picture. Even though they were away from their home field and cheering just 20 yards away from the losing team, Dadeville wasn’t going to let this moment pass without at least snagging a picture for a keepsake.
For the first time in over five years, Dadeville forged its way into a playoff spot for the second consecutive year.
It took a 40-0 walloping over the Beulah Bobcats in the last game of the regular season for the Tigers to ensure their ticket was going to get punched for the state playoffs.
“We were fired up, ready to come out here,” starting quarterback Lane Smith said. “Knew this was a big game, this is what gets us into the playoff. I think this is back-to-back playoffs, the first time we’ve done it in about four or five years. It just fired us up — we were ready.”
“We want it to be where we are a state playoff team every year, that’s our goal,” Dadeville coach Roger McDonald said after the win.
Lane Smith stood tall in the pocket and passed the rock off to a frenzy of talented backs to run up the score on the Bobcats in Friday’s contest.
Ja’vuntae Holley carried the majority of the load in the first half and scored two touchdowns for his team, totaling 77 yards on just five carries throughout the match.
“Oh he -- he’s always good,” Smith said about Holley while chuckling. “Every game, he never disappoints.
Antojuan Woody had a couple of key receptions to keep Dadeville’s drives moving in the right direction, including a 35-yard touchdown on a third-down sideline dart from Smith.
Fullback Ruckin Gold V shined like the precious metal in his last name as he plowed through the line of scrimmage and broke through multiple tackles before hitting a second speed and blasting up the sideline. The 5’10 senior was tracked down before making his way to the endzone, but he rushed for a solid 67 yards on just one carry.
Though it may not show itself on the box score, Dadeville was missing a few starters on both sides of the ball, a prematch hiccup that McDonald says his team prepared for and shined through despite the circumstances and the playoff bid on the line.
“We had about three or four starters that were out,” McDonald said. “They’ll be back for the playoffs; we just need to get ‘em checked on. They got hurt: one of them last week, couple of them in practice, one of ‘ems got a ‘lil turf toe. We told the kids, we were gonna have some guys that were gonna have to start and play tonight. And sometimes that happens in a game that’s not meaningful – but this was a meaningful game. This was to get in the state playoffs. So, they responded.”
Backup quarterback Jordan Rambo threw the ball just twice in his short stint under center, but his second pass attempt of the game was taken 60 yards to the house by Woody for his second score of the game.
The Tigers led 27-0 at the half and never looked back.
Looking ahead, Smith says his team has made leaps and bounds compared to last year’s playoff run and he’s excited to get out there and prove it on the biggest stage.
“We feel more confident. We’re way more experienced and we’re ready to come in and whoever we have to play, we’ll play ‘em. And try to get as far as we can in the playoffs.”
Dadeville’s upcoming playoff opponent is unknown at the moment, but McDonald is proud of the way that his team battled through adversity and two back-to-back tough losses before coming out and tracing their own path to the playoffs on Friday.
“We’ve played real bad for two weeks in a row and it would have been easy for them to throw in the towel, but you know what, they didn’t. They came to work.
“I’m just proud of them — proud of my coaches.”