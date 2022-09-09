“We came out and didn’t play real well,” Dadeville coach Roger McDonald said. “We made a few mistakes in the first half letting them get up 10-0.”
A defensive mistake allowed a Saks touchdown.
“We told them when [Saks] scored on the screen what they were going to run,” McDonald said. “We called a timeout. The young guys just didn’t see the back leak out there. They made a good play there.”
But McDonald’s Tigers didn’t get down. Tiger quarterback Jordan Rambo found Phil Dowdell to move the ball 50 yards down field just shy of scoring.
“We came back and hit that long pass to Phil,” McDonald said. “We thought we could take some deep shots on them. That 10 spot, if we probably didn’t jump offsides one time, we let them go down there and score.”
Dadeville went into the locker room down 10-7 on a six-yard touchdown from Ivory Riggsbee. The Tigers came out and let Saks score another field goal. But then the Tigers took over.
“We fought our guts out on them,” McDonald said. “We played really well on defense.”
Dadeville got Avontae Wilson back on the field and McDonald said his performance showed he was back.
