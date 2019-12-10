Former Benjamin Russell coach Danny Horn continues to prove himself as one of the greatest coaches in the history of Alabama high school football.
Horn, which now coaches at Clay Central, earned his eighth state championship Thursday night as the Volunteers held off Pleasant Grove, 31-27. It’s the second AHSAA Class 5A championship Clay Central has won under Horn, who returned last season.
Pleasant Grove snapped the final play from the Central 10-yard line.
The Spartans and Vols were pretty even from start to finish. Central relied on a punishing run game led by Quentin Knight, who finished with 181 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. He earned the Class 5A championship game MVP honors with his effort.
J.D. McNealey added 79 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. His 1-yard run with 7:25 remaining erased a 27-24 deficit and proved to be the deciding touchdown. Phillip Ogles was 4 of 11 for 74 yards with Javon Wood hauling in three receptions for 67 yards.
Pleasant Grove countered with the strong arm of Perryman, who completed 25 of 43 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Xavier Hill caught nine passes for 100 yards and two TDs and Chris Lewis had seven catches for two scores.
McNealey had eight tackles and two assists to lead the Volunteers defensive effort. Wood and Clayton Yates were in on seven tackles each. Elijah Thomas led Pleasant Grove with 12 stops.
Story goes off in 1A final
Lanett senior Kristian Story closed out his prep career much like it started — helping the Panthers win a state football championship. Story accounted for 359 yards and four touchdowns Thursday afternoon as Lanett downed defending state champion Mars Hill Bible, 41-30, in the Class 1A final. The victory snapped Mars Hill’s school-record 24-game winning streak and was Lanett’s second state title in school history.
Story finished with 110 yards rushing on 13 carries with two touchdowns and was 18 of 23 passing for 249 yards and two more scores to earn Class 1A MVP honors. He finished his prep career as the AHSAA record holder in total offense (13,218) and touchdowns account for (175).
He spread his passes around Thursday with Travaunta Abner, Larontavious Hurston and Houston hauling in five catches each.
Mars Hill’s offense, which had 300 yards rushing and 121 passing, was led by Justus McDaniel, who had 157 yards and three TDs on 23 carries. Peyton Higgins had 22 carries for 115 yards and one TD.
On defense, Hunter Kilpatrick had seven tackles for Mars Hill and Dametrious Johnson had eight solos and eight assists. Story finished with nine tackles.
Piedmont posts big comeback in 3A
Piedmont outscored Mobile Christian by 12 points in the fourth quarter Thursday, including the game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds left, to eke out a 26-24 victory in the 3A championship.
Jakari Foster snagged a 27-yard strike from Jackson Hayes to pull out the Bulldogs’ fourth state title since 2009. The play culminated an 11-play, 66-yard march that started with only 3:25 remaining. The Leopards then moved the ball in the final 35 seconds to the Mobile Christian 42-yard line but Kason Lincke’s final pass was intercepted by Hayes to ice the game.
Hayes earned Class 3A Championship Game MVP honors after accounting for 305 of Piedmont’s 395 yards. He also had a hand in all four touchdowns. Elijah Johnson had 91 rushing yards on 22 carrie and Austin Estes had six pass receptions for 114 yards.
Lincke was 14 of 23 passing for 254 yards and a TD for Mobile Christian. Nick Ellis had two catches for 120 yards and Toler Keigley had four catches for 67 yards.
Defensively, Landon Smart had five tackles and two assists to pace Piedmont. Mobile Christian’s Tate Moore had eight tackles and three assists and Lawson, a junior, had six tackles and seven assists.
UMS-Wright claims third straight 4A win
Jacksonville’s Ron Darrius Wiggins dashed 79 yards on the third play of Class 4A championship to give the Golden Eagles a quick lead and defending champion UMS-Wrright a wakeup call.
The Bulldogs (14-0) took the warning seriously, clawing back for four methodical touchdowns en route to a 28-17 victory. The championship game victory extended UMS-Wright’s current win streak to 33 consecutive games and was the third straight state title.
Wiggins finished with 179 yards rushing on 24 carries but didn’t get in the end zone again. Jacksonville’s 17 points were the most scored on the UMS-Wright defense all season. That defense allowed only 106 points all season after yielding 58 in a 14-0 run last season. The championship was the school’s ninth overall and the eighth for coach Terry Curtis.
Trey Singleton was 9 of 19 passing for 54 yards and two TDs for UMS-Wright. Keyshawn Woodyard had three catches for 35 yards.
Jacksonville’s Luke Jackson was 11 of 20 for 132 yards, one TD and two interceptions. Jaeden Barksdale closed with four catches and 82 receiving yards.
Will Breland had seven solo tackles and three assists, three tackles for 12 yards in losses and also recovered a fumble to lead UMS-Wright’s vaunted defense. Cameron Snypes also had eight tackles.
Oxford edges Spanish Fort for 6A title
Oxford won its first state championship in 26 years in a cliffhanging Class 6A championship Friday night, edging Spanish Fort 14-13 thanks to a touchdown and extra point with just 23 seconds remaining.
The Toros (9-5) had taken a 13-7 lead earlier in the final period after a wild blocked field goal return followed by a fourth-and-inches fumble into the end zone for a score with 6:21 to play.
Oxford scored the winning touchdown almost six minutes later when Trequon Fegans scampered 3 yards around right end, crashing through two Spanish Fort would-be tacklers at the goal-line for the tying score. Andrew Warhurst kicked the game-deciding extra point.
The Toros had been hoping to become the first No. 4 seed to win a state football championship. Spanish Fort was 4-0 in previous runs to the Super 7 finals, winning in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015. Oxford added its first blue championship trophy since 1993 to go along with back-to-back titles in 1988 and ’89. While it was Oxford’s fourth state crown overall, it was the fifth for coach Keith Etheredge.
Jonovan Carlisle led the winners with 93 yards rushing on 18 attempts and Trey Higgins had 70 on 17 before suffering an injury in the third period.
Spanish Fort’s Johnny Morris had 100 yards on the ground on 18 attempts and Kris Abrams-Draine ran for 83 on 18. Carlos Johnson led the Spanish Fort defense with nine tackles and one assist.
Thompson upsets Phenix City in 7A championship
Thompson’s Sawyer Pate was 14 of 22 for 239 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for two short scores to lead the Warriors past defending Class 7A state champion Central-Phenix City, 40-14, on Wednesday night.
The state title by coach Mark Freeman’s Warriors (12-1) was the first in Class 7A and the second overall in school history and a culminate a rise out of the ashes — taking a program that was 0-10 the year before he arrive and five years later won the state title. The previous state title came 37 years earlier in 1982 in the Class 3A finals.
Thompson’s Jermel Gaiters finished with 83 yards rushing on 19 carries and Nathan Crockett had 50 yards on 13 tries. J.B. Mitchell finished with five catches for 71 yards and two TDs.
Central’s Tucker Melton was 8 of 16 passing for 112 yards and Trevion Miles was 9 of 9 for 136 yards.
Jeremiah Alexander had eight tackles, Gavin Shipman, Sam Reynolds and Jax Van Zandt each were in on seven tackles for Thompson. Jadon Richardson and Brent Randolph each had four tackles and two assists for Central.