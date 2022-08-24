A day after Benjamin Russell’s Corri Milliner earned a Reputation On The Line Award plaque for his game against Sylacauga, three more area student-athletes were also recognized for their efforts.
Gabe Benton and Jy Hicks, both from Benjamin Russell, and Horseshoe Bend’s Gaines Thomas were recognized for their games in Week 1.
Benton, Hicks and Milliner all had monster performances in Benjamin Russell’s 41-7 win over Sylacauga on Friday. Benton passed for over 400 yards and threw for five touchdowns, three of which were to Milliner.
Thomas too had a strong game defensively, snagging an interception that helped see Horseshoe Bend to its opening win over Wadley. Thomas, a senior, started playing football this year and earned high praise from his head coach Jeremy Phillips all summer.
For his efforts, Thomas got a pick that earned Horseshoe Bend its first win of the season.
The Reputation On The Line Award is given weekly to student-athletes who excel both on and off the field. All students awarded represent not only themselves but also their schools, where they strive athletically and academically.
Horseshoe Bend has a bye during Week 2, while Benjamin Russell travels to Central Clay County on Friday.
