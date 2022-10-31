Three of the five area teams will be competing in the first round of the playoffs on Friday. Dadeville and Reeltown will be hosting games, while Benjamin Russell is hitting the road. While all three teams are quite different, all three are trying to rewrite their own history books.
Friday, November 4
Benjamin Russell at Hueytown
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hueytown High School Stadium, Hueytown
Series: Hueytown leads 2-0
Last playoff appearance: 2018, 38-0 loss to Spanish Fort in first round
Synopsis:
Benjamin Russsell’s playoff berth this week is important for a myriad of reasons. Not only is making it to the playoffs an important and difficult feat, it is the first playoff appearance for Benjamin Russell in four seasons. In the first year under head coach Smitty Grider, Benjamin Russell seems to be playing its best ball since that last playoff run. A victory over Hueytown would be about as big an accomplishment as any this season and a solidifier that Benjamin Russell is back to its winning ways. Standing in the way is a formidable Hueytown team, who came second in its region. The Golden Gophers have not lost a game since the fourth week of the season, outscoring opponents 310-99 over their six game winning stretch. Hueytown is led by quarterback Earl Woods, who committed to Jacksonville State earlier in October. Woods is a dynamic runner, and stopping him will be the first, second and third priorities for the Wildcats. If the strong Benjamin Russell defense can keep Woods contained, the Hueytown defense is susceptible, allowing 25 points per game over the course of the season.
Southside Selma at Dadeville
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Tiger Stadium
Series: Tied 1-1
Last playoff appearance: 2021, 28-16 loss to Slocomb in first round
Synopsis:
Dadeville survived a bit of a scare in its final game of the year against Wicksburg, coming out on top 28-21 in the Tigers’ closest margin of victory since winning by eight against Walter Wellborn. However, taking Dadeville’s season as a whole, the Tigers are absolutely dominant. Dadeville has scored 366 points on the season, compared to giving up just 79. The Tigers have given up three touchdowns just twice all season, in Week 1 and against Wicksburg. Southside Selma is quite different, scoring 406 points but allowing 394. The Panthers came in fourth in their region, and went 6-4 on the year and have not made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2003. Southside won the last meeting between these two teams in 2019. Dadeville is not in unfamiliar territory when playing a high scoring team like Southside, as the last time they encountered a similar offense, they defeated Randolph County 48-7.
Thorsby at Reeltown
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium
Series: Reeltown leads 6-0
Last playoff appearance: 2021, 35-6 loss to Opp in first round
Synopsis:
Similar to Dadeville, Reeltown had to outlast a keep-away contest with Zion Chapel last Friday to round out its season. The Rebels finished 8-1, winning eight straight after dropping the first game of the year. Thorby’s longest win streak is only two in a row, winning three of its last five. The Thorsby Rebels came in fourth in their region, with all three of its losses coming to the top three finishers in the region. Thorsby’s offense averages 32 points per game, but its defense gives up about 27. The Reeltown Rebels have far better numbers, with the offense averaging 36 points per game while its defense only allows 10 points per contest. During its eight game winning streak, the most points Reeltown gave up in a game was 22 to region opponent Goshen, who scored 411 points during its season. Statistically, Reeltown’s squad is quite similar to the one in 2019 that made it to the state championship. If Reeltown’s defense and special teams can continue its scoring output- two touchdowns from those units last week, the Rebels should be in for a long playoff ride.