With big wins in Week Three, Benjamin Russell’s Savon Spradley and Chris Foster and Reeltown’s Arthur Woods were awarded with the local Reputation on the Line award.
For Benjamin Russell, Spradley has had a major impact on the Wildcat defense. Through three weeks, the Wildcats have only allowed 27 points.
Spradley currently leads the team with 11.7 tackles per game, exactly two tackles a game ahead of the next closest player. The senior is also second on the team in tackles for loss with three total.
On a broader scale, Spradley is 12th in the state in total tackles with 35.
Spradley’s teammate Foster makes his impact on the offensive side of the ball, using his size and speed to torch defenders in the open field.
Foster does not look like the other receivers on Benjamin Russell’s roster. His 5'8 height is well shorter than other receivers like Corri Milliner or Cedarian Morgan, but that is exactly what makes the junior so important to the Wildcat offense.
On many occasions, when plays are busted for the Wildcats and the taller receivers are far downfield, Foster can catch an easy pass underneath the coverage from a scrambling Gabe Benton and earn his team an easy first down.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Last week, Foster did exactly that. Catching a ball across the middle, when all of the other receivers on the field had spaced out the defense, Foster was able to slash into the end zone for a score.
This season, Foster has caught 11 balls for 204 yards and two scores. His longest catch of the year went for 92 yards. His yards per game total is good for second on the team.
Reeltown’s Woods makes his mark on both sides of the field.
Last week against LaFayette, Woods got it done both in the rushing game and in the secondary. On offense, Woods rushed for over 100 yards and two scores. On defense, Woods got an interception, leading his team to a 41-0 victory.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.