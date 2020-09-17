One full week of college and pro football is in the books. So, what did we learn?
The Big 12 is – what’s
the word I am looking for?
Oh yeah — “bad”
While Oklahoma and Texas made chopped brisket of their two soup can opponents, Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas were stinking up the conference worse than a flatulent armadillo in a paper mill. It’s not just that those three Big 12 teams lost; it’s more of an issue it looked like the better team won in all three instances. Oklahoma has the horses to run with any team offensively and Texas definitely looked improved Saturday, but the rest of that conference just won’t compete for any type of title.
Florida State still has a long way to go
Georgia Tech had missing players due to COVID and was out-talented all the way around, but you can never count Florida State out when it comes to snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. The Yellow Jackets had a sound game plan: “Just wait until FSU screws up enough to let us win” and it worked to perfection.
Clemson is a College Football Playoff lock
Not exactly going out on a limb here, but after watching the Tigers main future competition in Notre Dame, North Carolina and Miami, there’s no way Clemson won’t glide to an undefeated season.
Having no fans in the stands is weirder than I thought it’d be
On numerous occasions in the college and pro games, I would see a defender make a huge play in the backfield and then cockily march to an open space on the field to scream and perform some unique celebratory gesture only to realize two seconds into his gyrations that there was no one in the stands watching. That’s when he would look like a guy who got caught doing solo carpool karaoke at a stoplight and casually walked back to the huddle. I bet the energy created by crowds will be much more appreciated when they are finally allowed back.
The ‘Bama Bust’ NFL narrative can be put to rest
Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley all had fantastic statistical games. Kenyon Drake scored in Arizona’s shocking win over San Francisco. OJ Howard caught Tom Brady’s first TD pass as a Buccaneer. Marlon Humphrey had another interception. The list of former Tide players doing big things in the pros continues to grow.