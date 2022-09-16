The Central Coosa Cougars defense was outmatched by a Rebel offense firing on all cylinders on Friday, losing 48-0.
The Cougars fell to 1-4 on the season after a dominant performance on both sides of the ball by the Rebels.
Majavius Culpeper drove the Cougar offense down the field in the opening drive to start his second full game at quarterback, reaching the red zone with a chance to take an early lead over the Rebels. The promising start just couldn’t last as the offense turned the ball over on downs after four attempts at the end zone.
The first drive hope was spoiled by an onslaught of points from a Rebel offense who have yet to run up less than 30 points a game this season, even in its single loss to Isabella.
Central Coosa fell 54-0 to the same team last year, but head coach Shundell Russaw expected this year’s game to be closer than it turned out to be.
“We just gotta be tougher. We gotta tackle a little better, we gotta execute a little better. Just being in the game, knowing the downs and distance,” Russaw said. “We are growing. I know it’s cliche, but we got a little better.”
Before the Rebels poured it on, Central Coosa was bright eyed at a chance to close the first quarter tied scoreless with a scorching Thorsby offense yet to be lit ablaze.
“We were 0-0, and I mean they scored right at the end of the first quarter. We were excited because you know, we’re usually down by then in the first quarter,” Russaw said.
According to Russaw, the biggest challenge for his team is tackling and being confident in their ability to tackle similar sized opponents.
The lack of senior leadership makes this rebuild a top heavy one for Russaw and other coaches as they make their way through Russaw’s first season as the leader of the Cougars. Fundamentals are a priority but changing players’ mindsets to be more confident in themselves is something that Russaw knows will help them in the field of play and other avenues of their life.
“Just gotta keep chalking, gotta keep working. We're going to have a breakthrough, but you just don’t know when that breakthrough is going to be,” Russaw said. “I talked to them about having perseverance, having that through adversity.”
But as tough as the games get, he doesn’t lose the faith in what he is trying to build and the type of mentor he wants to be before his younger players eventually graduate.
“I got a great group of kids, and I got at least 15 more games with these guys,” Russaw said of his young team.