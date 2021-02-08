Horseshoe Bend girls basketball against Randolph County (copy)
Numerous programs are in action this week including the Horseshoe Bend girls basketball program.

 Jake Arthur

This week in high school sports is a bit difficult to keep up with so the Alex City Outlook has compiled each teams’ schedule.

This week’s schedule kicks off action early on Feb. 8 with Horseshoe Bend and the remaining dregs of basketball season draining down before sub-region play.

Baseball and softball are getting underway this week for varsity level teams as well as soccer.

It’s a busy spring for all sports in Tallapoosa County.

Feb. 8

Randolph County girls basketball at Horseshoe Bend 4:30 p.m.

Dadeville girls basketball at Reeltown 5 p.m.

Central Coosa girls basketball at Vincent 6:00 p.m.

Randolph at Horseshoe Bend boys basketball 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 9

BRHS girls tennis at Chilton County High 3:00 p.m.

BRHS boys tennis at Chilton County 3:30 p.m.

BRHS girls basketball at Stanhope Elmore 5 p.m.

Dadeville at Reeltown boys basketball 5 p.m.

Smith Station High School at BRHS girls soccer 5:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Central Coosa boys basketball 6 p.m.

Smith Station High School at BRHS boys soccer 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10

Stanhope Elmore at BRHS boys basketball 5 p.m.

Feb. 11

BRHS softball at Beauregard High School 4:30 p.m.

Holtville at Reeltown baseball 4:30 p.m.

Winterboro at Central Coosa baseball 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 12

BRHS softball at Tallassee 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 13

Opelika at BRHS baseball 12:00 p.m.

Central Coosa baseball at Indian Springs School 1:00 p.m.

Reeltown baseball at Holtville 2:00 p.m.

BRHS softball at Tallassee 7:00 p.m.

