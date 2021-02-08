This week in high school sports is a bit difficult to keep up with so the Alex City Outlook has compiled each teams’ schedule.
This week’s schedule kicks off action early on Feb. 8 with Horseshoe Bend and the remaining dregs of basketball season draining down before sub-region play.
Baseball and softball are getting underway this week for varsity level teams as well as soccer.
It’s a busy spring for all sports in Tallapoosa County.
Feb. 8
Randolph County girls basketball at Horseshoe Bend 4:30 p.m.
Dadeville girls basketball at Reeltown 5 p.m.
Central Coosa girls basketball at Vincent 6:00 p.m.
Randolph at Horseshoe Bend boys basketball 6:00 p.m.
Feb. 9
BRHS girls tennis at Chilton County High 3:00 p.m.
BRHS boys tennis at Chilton County 3:30 p.m.
BRHS girls basketball at Stanhope Elmore 5 p.m.
Dadeville at Reeltown boys basketball 5 p.m.
Smith Station High School at BRHS girls soccer 5:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Central Coosa boys basketball 6 p.m.
Smith Station High School at BRHS boys soccer 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
Stanhope Elmore at BRHS boys basketball 5 p.m.
Feb. 11
BRHS softball at Beauregard High School 4:30 p.m.
Holtville at Reeltown baseball 4:30 p.m.
Winterboro at Central Coosa baseball 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 12
BRHS softball at Tallassee 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 13
Opelika at BRHS baseball 12:00 p.m.
Central Coosa baseball at Indian Springs School 1:00 p.m.
Reeltown baseball at Holtville 2:00 p.m.
BRHS softball at Tallassee 7:00 p.m.