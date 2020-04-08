It’s always a big deal to break a school record.
To do it twice in one day is nearly unheard of.
But for Central Alabama Community College’s baseball team, that’s just what it did back in 1996 in a doubleheader sweep of Shelton State.
On April 2, the Trojans started their record-breaking day when Jarrod Kingrey earned a 2-0 win for his 16th career victory. That broke the previous school record of 15 wins in a career.
CACC continued on its tear in Game 2 as it defeated Shelton State, 11-0. That was the Trojans’ ninth shutout of the season, breaking the school record for shutouts in a single year.
“Any time you have two shutouts, you’ve got to be happy,” then-CACC coach Larry Giangrosso said at the time. “I’m real happy for Jarrod. He threw the ball well. Over two years, we’ve given him the ball a lot and he’s responded.”
Many years prior to CACC’s record-breaking day, another local team was celebrating a huge milestone. On April 4, 1969, Benjamin Russell’s wrestlers were honored after winning their 11th straight state championship.
That’s a record that still holds to this day — 50 years later. Then-coach Charles Lee, who is now a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, presented letters to his wrestlers on that day.
In 2003, it was a banner day for Dadeville’s track and field team.
On April 2 of that year, the Tigers had not one, not two, but three student-athletes sign to continue their athletic careers at Southern Union.
Bernard Williams, Ronnie Chislom Jr. and Kenyona Johnson all signed letters of intent that day 16 years ago.
More recently, on April 7, 2014, Benjamin Russell picked up a signature win over Chelsea, 3-2, in a boys soccer showdown. In the first half, Franklin Staples and Cole Grogan netted goals to give the Trjoans a comfortable lead.
“It was a great win for us,” said Austin Teel, who is still the BRHS boys soccer coach. “The first half went well. We knew what we were going against and we knew we had to come out aggressive those first 15 minutes, as we always want to. The boys were ready for this game.”
Phillip Speake scored a penalty kick in the second half to net what held for the game-winner.
A few years later and after a transfer to Sylacauga, Grogan broke AHSAA records for both goals and assists in a career.
State — April 2, 1996
Before it was known as the Capital City Classic, Alabama and Auburn met in Montgomery for an annual baseball game that did not count toward conference records. The game in 1996 was the last of a seven-year series at Patterson Field and the fans got a good show to watch.
Alabama’s Dustan Mohr had three hits including a home run in the eighth inning and he scored the only two runs of the game as the Crimson Tide won 2-0. Corey Spiers, Manny Torres and Skip Ames combined to throw 8 1/3 hitless innings before Auburn’s Rob Macrory singled with one out in the ninth to break up the chance at history.
Spiers still got the win in the game and Alabama went on to take all four games against Auburn that season as the Tide went all the way to the College World Series. Tim Hudson, former MLB star and current Auburn pitching coach, took the loss, allowing just one run in three innings of relief.
National — April 4, 2016
In one of the best finishes in college basketball history, Villanova took down North Carolina 77-74 in the NCAA Men’s Tournament Championship Game. The Tar Heels erased a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes when Marcus Paige hit an off-balanced, double-clutched 3-pointer, tying the game with four seconds to go.
Many basketball fans would have been fine to see five more minutes of basketball that night but the Wildcats had a perfect play lined up as Ryan Arcidiacono found the trailing Kris Jenkins behind the 3-point line for the buzzer beater to win the title.
The celebration happened immediately but the one that will always stand out is seeing Villanova coach Jay Wright say “bang” before the shot went in as he knew he was about to claim his first national championship.
International — April 6, 1896
In what was officially known as the Games of the I Olympiad, 241 athletes from around the world converged on Athens, Greece ,to participate in the first international Olympic Games in modern history.
Fourteen nations were represented including the United States, which had 14 athletes at the event. The games included cycling, fencing, gymnastics, shooting, swimming, tennis, track, weightlifting and wrestling.
American Ellery Clark took gold in the long jump and the high jump. The U.S. finished with 11 golds, the most of any nation, while Greece took 46 total to lead the medal count.