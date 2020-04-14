Apparently this was the week of the home run, especially back in 2005.
On April 12, 2005, Central Coosa’s Latitia Hayes was a home run machine. She had three trips around the bases in just one game, which was enough to tie a state record for most home runs in a single fast-pitch softball game.
“I was just really determined to hit the ball well,” Hayes said at the time. “After the first two (home runs), they brought in another pitcher, but I was able to hit off her too.”
Despite Hayes’ three home runs and five RBIs that day, Coosa still couldn’t overcome Tallassee in a 17-9 loss.
Since then, that record has fallen as Zion Chapel’s Caroline Brown hit four homers in a single game against Geneva County in 2017. But Hayes still sits at tied for No. 2.
That wasn’t all the historic home runs the area had to offer either.
Just two days prior to Hayes’ big day, Central Alabama Community College’s Heather Fox hit three shots of her own. The Trojans earned victories of 7-3 and 11-3 over Chattahoochee Valley that day and Fox drove in a staggering eight runs.
“That was one of the best days an individual player has had here,” said CACC coach Greg Shivers, who is still the softball coach today.
It wasn’t the first time Fox smacked three home runs in a day, but it was the first time she had that many RBIs in one doubleheader.
Even earlier than that, on April 13, 1998, Dadeville’s baseball team racked up a huge day itself in a 26-4 mega defeat of Central Coosa. The Tigers smashed five home runs that day, including two from B.J. Baker who notched his first ever grand slam, and one each by Derrick Robinson, Jason Johnson and Jeremy Moran.
Johnson is now the baseball coach of Horseshoe Bend.
A day later, still in 1998, one of the best student-athletes to come out of Alexander City started his college journey. Scottie Vines, who eventually played for the Detroit Lions, inked his place with College of Eastern Utah that day, and although he went on to be a pro football player, Vines actually signed to play basketball at the JUCO.
“Scottie has two things going for him that can make our team better,” then-Eastern Utah coach Bryan Zollinger said. “He’s a tremendous athlete, and he can shoot the ball extremely well from the perimeter. We need both.”
A 1998 BRHS graduate, Vines then played college football for the University of Wyoming before playing for the Lions from 2004 to 2006.
State — April 8, 2015
After Alabama claimed the first two games of the conference series at Auburn, the Tigers were determined to salvage at least one win during the rivalry between two top-10 teams. Alabama scored the first five runs of the game and had the lead back to five in the sixth inning but Auburn battled back to send the game into extra innings where Tiffany Howard scored the winning run after Kasey Cooper put the ball in play to force a fielding error, giving the Tigers a 13-12 win.
Auburn went on to defeat Alabama again in the SEC Tournament in route to a conference championship. The Tigers finished with a program-record 56 wins and was one of the final four teams in the Women’s College World Series.
National — April 10, 2005
“In your life, have you ever seen anything like that?!” The famous call from Verne Lundquist will still send chills up the spine of even a casual golf fan. In the 2005 Masters, Tiger Woods hit a perfect chip shot on to the 16th green at Augusta and saw the ball roll 20 feet before slowing to add dramatic effect only to fall into the cup anyway for a birdie, pushing his lead to two strokes.
Woods actually bogeyed his next two holes but he defeated Chris DiMarco in the first playoff hole to win his fourth green jacket.
International — April 14, 1969
For the first time in Major League Baseball history, a game took place outside of the U.S. when the Montreal Expos hosted the St. Louis Cardinals. The Expos were an expansion team in 1969 and they played their first week on the road before hosting the Cardinals at Parc Jarry.
Montreal’s Mack Jones hit a three-run homer in the first inning to keep the excitement going but the Cardinals responded with seven runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Dan McGinn, who pitched the final 5 1/3 innings for the Expos, delivered an RBI single in the seventh to retake the lead and give Montreal an 8-7 win in their first game as a franchise.