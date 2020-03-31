For many years, the Lake Martin Classic brought baseball teams from across the state right here to Alexander City and for several of those, the Benjamin Russell Wildcats made the hometown proud.
Back in 2007, the Wildcats borught home their third tournament championship and did so in style when Justin Ware smashed a home run to give Benjamin Russell the lead for good in a 9-6 victory over Boaz.
The win helped Benjamin Russell reach a .500 record at 10-10 after a rough start to that season.
“This is a good feeling; it’s a great feeling,” said Richy Brooks, who was then the coach of the Wildcats and still is to this day. “You’ve got to look at where we came from. I mean, a week ago we were 3-8.”
BRHS’ only loss in that tournament was to Dadeville, which then-sports editor Tommy Chandler said was “the Lake Martin Classic” with the two locals going head-to-head.
Playing on that team was Kendall Graveman, who is now in the MLB.
Back in 2001, the Alexander City Torpedoes youth swimming team was gearing up for its season and was a great way for youngsters to get involved in athletics. Even if they played another sport, the team still held enough practices to be available to all and was also an option for those who weren’t regularly participating in team sports.
That same year, Dadeville’s Blake Butcher had a fantastic game on the mound, firing six strikeouts in a shutout victory over Russell County.
This week in 1982, the focus was on Alexander City Junior College’s golf team. Now Central Alabama Community College, golf has always been of high caliber and that started way back when. Nearly 40 years ago, the Trojans were coming off a victory in the Southern Junior-Senior Intercollegiate Golf Tournament by a staggering 16 strokes.
State – March 31, 1994
It’s not every day you get to find an NBA legend in the state of Alabama so when the Chicago White Sox assigned Michael Jordan to their Class AA affiliate, the Birmingham Barons, it was kind of a big deal. Jordan played 127 games with the Barons, selling out the stadium in Hoover night after night.
Of course, Jordan returned to the basketball world and won three more NBA titles but before he did, he finished just above the Mendoza line with a .202 batting average. He hit three home runs, recorded 51 RBIs and stole 30 bases.
National – March 26, 1979
In possibly the most anticipated college basketball game of all time, Michigan State took down previously unbeaten Indiana State, 75-64, to claim the school’s first men’s basketball championship. The game still has the highest Nielsen ratings of any game in the history of American basketball and that was mostly due to the two big stars of the game.
Michigan State’s Magic Johnson led all scorers with 24 points and earned the Most Outstanding Player award for the tournament. Meanwhile, fellow hall of famer Larry Bird led the Sycamores with 19 points and 13 rebounds in the defeat.
International – March 31, 2010
This was certainly not a good moment for anyone that thinks soccer players lack the same toughness many athletes have. During a Champions League match between Arsenal and Barcelona, Arsenal was facing a one-goal deficit at home with less than ten minutes to go.
Arsenal’s Cesc Fabregas was taken down inside the penalty area and moments later stepped up to the spot, delivering the tying goal to earn a draw for Arsenal. After the match, Fabregas discovered the foul from Carlos Puyol fractured his right fibula which meant he scored his equalizer with a broken leg.
Barcelona ended up winning the tie in the second leg but it was clearly impressed enough by Fabregas because the club bought him the next summer for more than $30 million.