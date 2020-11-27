Before Auburn’s six-game win streak or Nick Saban cementing himself as an all-time great, both Alabama and Auburn’s football programs were mediocre.
In the year 2000, the former powerhouse Crimson Tide was a shell of itself from the program it once was. The Tide was in its fourth season under Mike Dubose and things weren’t looking good. Following a 10-2 season that saw Alabama lose to Michigan in the Orange Bowl, DuBose was back to was his first season — at the bottom of the SEC west.
Auburn was in the same boat as Alabama but were trending upward while the Crimson Tide were trending down.
This marked the first time the rivalry was played at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Prior to 2000s matchup, the last 99 matchups between the schools had either been played in Birmingham at Legion Field or, in 1989, when they began experimenting with games at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare. This was the official game marking the home-and-home series between the two schools that is still being used to this day.
It was cold and wet that Saturday, which made it hard for either quarterback to get anything going, forcing DuBose and second-year Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville to rely on running games and defenses. For Tuberville, he relied on his special teams, something Alabama wasn’t able to do on this day. Three field goals later, the Tigers shutout the Crimson Tide at home for the first time in a century.
Although the game was relatively boring, the win marked the first time Tuberville had beaten Alabama, ever. Tuberville couldn’t get over the hump as the head coach at Ole Miss for three seasons or as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes during their run in the ’90s, including the 1992 national championship in which Alabama pulled off the huge upset over the ’Canes. The win gave the Tigers a 9-3 record in 2000, which is an average season for a Tigers fan and would be the new normal under Tuberville.
The loss gave Alabama a 3-8 record for the season and was the last game DuBose coached for the Crimson Tide. Luckily for Crimson Tide fans this was the last time Alabama was shutout in a football game.
Alabama won the Iron Bowl in 2001 before losing six in a row, ushering in the Nick Saban era and the rest is history.