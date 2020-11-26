A lot has changed in our community over the last 50 years and at the same time, some things remain the same.
One change looking back from then until now is how the school system has restructured over the decades, specifically in Tallapoosa County.
New Site High School has been closed nearly 30 years, while Daviston High School has been closed 32 years. Since then, both schools have merged along with Hackneyville to form Horseshoe Bend School. It seems almost surreal two schools that were as big of rivals as Daviston and New Site would come together as one but it was necessary with Daviston being the smallest school in the entire state at the time of its doors closing. With that being said, the schools faced off regularly in basketball, which is what happened 50 years ago this week when New Site tied the favorite Daviston in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime. It was in extra time New Site was able to pull out off the upset, sending the Indians home to enjoy some Thanksgiving leftovers.
The game between the Indians and the Warriors was nip and tuck the entire way, with the biggest lead of the game prior to overtime being a four-point lead by Daviston.
With the clock running out in the fourth quarter and a two-point lead, it seemed as if Daviston was going to walk out with a win. However, an offensive foul gave New Site the ball and within seconds, the Warriors were fouled, sending Randy Boyd to the line with a chance to tie, which he did, pushing the game into overtime. Boyd’s free throws are more impressive considering they were his first points of the game and in crunch time. Boyd had eight points on the night.
In overtime, it was all Warriors as the Indians continued to foul and sealed their fate with a 59-50 loss to New Site. Stanley Edwards was the leading scorer for the winning Warriors with 12 points. Larry Wilson had a double-double on the night with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Steve Gamble finished with 11 points. Billy Clarke was the game’s leading scorer with 18, but it wasn’t enough as Clarke’s Indians.
One thing that was evident through from the story and the pictures in The Outlook archives is the community hasn’t changed much in half a century; the fans packed the place out. The passion from the fans in 1970 at a basketball game in the backwoods of Alabama is and isn’t surprising at the same time; what else was there to do?
Fast forward to 2020 and the New Site-Daviston area still takes its hoops just as seriously as it did then. The community is a hotbed for support when it comes to local sports creating a culture that has stood the test of time.