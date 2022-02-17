For the third consecutive year, Dadeville boys basketball will play for the AHSAA Class 3A Southeast Regional Championship.
A massive second-quarter run and cohesive team play were enough to guide the Tigers to a 61-48 win over Opp Thursday at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, taking the team to the Elite Eight once again.
“We started off really hot, shot the ball pretty good the first half,” Dadeville coach Jesse Foster said. “Finally, it was good to see some of them go down, and I know we can do it because we practice them every day.”
The Tigers are now on a 13-game winning streak.
Guard Daquan Doss led the way with 18 points, even if he hit somewhat of a cold stretch in the third quarter, missing a collection of open triples. He regained his composure, though, found his stroke and scored 10 of Dadeville’s 19 fourth-quarter points.
“I was open so many times,” Doss said. “One time I was standing in front of coach and said, ‘Can I shoot it? Should I shoot it?’ I shot it. He told me to shoot it. So I just kept shooting.”
Fellow guard Antojuan Woody added 16 points with team highs in rebounds and assists at nine and seven, respectively.
“He just wants it in gametime, crunchtime,” Foster said. “He’s just a bulldog. Like last game, he iced the game at the free throw line. He hit some free throws tonight. I just love him.”
“You can’t guard us” chants were pouring from Dadeville’s student section toward the end of the second quarter, and with good reason.
In exactly 6:34 of gametime, the Tigers went from down one to up 18.
They took a close contest and made a mockery of that notion with a 19-0 run to close the second quarter.
Opp seemed overwhelmed, firing circus shots at the rim and groaning every time a Dadeville shooter launched one from beyond the arc.
Dadeville shot a deadly 6-for-13 from 3 in the first half, a 46-percent conversion rate. Those six triples came from four different players.
Woody didn’t hit any of those but his inside game cleared space for shooters during the run, as he picked up eight of the stint’s 19, all around the rim. Two of his finishes were gorgeous double-clutch scoop shots.
“Really it just comes from watching other players do it,” Woody said about his development of that shot. “Then practicing myself. I got pretty good at it. Sometimes you have to do stuff like that to get an open shot.”
Whenever the shooters got cold, the Tigers’ next two advantages appeared: Team rebounding and team defense.
Dadeville outboarded the Bobcats 44-30. Three different players had at least seven rebounds, including Woody’s leading figure.
“Coach, he always tells us to box out and attack the boards,” Woody said. “We take pride in attacking the boards and getting rebounds because it really helps us win games.”
On the defensive side, Opp shot a meager 24 percent from the field in the first half en route to a percentage of 30 for the game.
Dowdell showcased much of his athletic versatility in this area, swatting away three shots despite his status as a guard, not a forward.
“He’s just athletic,” Foster said. “He’ll surprise you. He’s small but he had a couple blocks down there in the paint, and he gets some important rebounds every game. Seems like he gets a situational rebound every game for us, just does it night in and night out.”
That defense mattered, because the Tigers’ offense looked declawed in the third quarter.
They managed just seven points across the eight minutes, but still had enough cushion so that, when the Bobcats began hitting a few 3s of their own, they couldn’t get all the way back into the game.
Dadeville’s lead did get all the way down to six points after Opp guard Zack Hill opened the fourth quarter with a triple but a pair of buckets from Doss re-extended the edge to 10.
“I’ll take blame for the second half [shooting struggles], we told them to slow it down and try to make them come out. It got them out of rhythm,” Foster said. “So I take the blame in the third quarter.”
Doss hit one last 3 a few possessions later, Woody followed with a floater and the score stood at 51-38 Dadeville with 3:32 remaining. The edge didn’t fall below nine points from there.
Now that the Tigers have moved on, their focus shifts to Tuesday’s regional championship game.
While it’s their third year in-a-row making the final tilt in Montgomery, a win in said contest and a bid to the state Final Four has eluded the team since 1981.
“We couldn’t get over the hump last year, the Lord blessed us and gave us another opportunity,” Foster said. “I tell them, you need to take advantage of it. Because you never know. We’ve won 13 games in-a-row, playing pretty good basketball. So we’re gonna come back Tuesday and try it again.”
Dadeville will take on Houston Academy in the AHSAA Class 6A Elite Eight with a Final Four appearance and regional championship on the line Tuesday. Tip off is at 4:30 p.m. at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.