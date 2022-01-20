In statistics there’s a phrase called regression toward the mean.
Basically, the more data that is collected, the closer things get to what’s average or what’s expected.
Horseshoe Bend provided a picturesque example of that concept Thursday.
Trailing 22-19 late in the second quarter against a winless Randolph County team in boys basketball, the Generals jolted out to a 19-0 run and eventually claimed a 56-36 senior night win that was, in truth, expected.
But nonetheless meaningful.
“It’s huge for us,” Horseshoe Bend coach Chad Kison said. “I’ve had [seniors Holt Tidwell and Gavin Brazzell] in the program since they were in seventh grade. I started out with them and they’ve been here for a while. They’ve been working, they’re great guys — couldn’t ask for two better guys, really.”
Kison added that the area contest was also a key win for seeding purposes in the area tournament. The Generals play in a five-team area and are hoping to grab one of the top three seeds to avoid needing one extra win, including a victory over whomever the top seed is, to advance to the next round of the state playoffs.
Junior point guard Klark James scored a game-high 20 points for Horseshoe Bend while Tidwell and sophomore guard Luke Jones each tallied double figures.
All three may have been overshadowed by the interior play of sophomore center Jacob Turner, however. Outsizing everyone on the floor, he blocked four shots and pulled in countless rebounds while adding nine points of his own.
“Jacob is one of the biggest ‘work’ guys I’ve got,” Kison said. “For as big as he is, he moves up and down the floor, but he finds the ball in the lane. He might not finish every single one but he’s there getting rebounds, putting it up strong, going to the free throw line. And his free throw shooting has gotten better.”
Tidwell tipped off the 19-0 second- and third-quarter outpouring with a 3-pointer that tied the score at 22-22.
Turner tacked on, first with a block and then with an and-one layup on the opposite end of the floor to make it 25-22 in favor of the Generals.
“He’s using that size,” Kison said. “That size is something we don’t have up here at Horseshoe Bend. We can use that, get those long arms up there and he makes it hard for people to shoot over him.”
Turner stuck back a teammate’s miss to make the halftime tally 27-22.
Once the third quarter opened, the Generals revved their defense up faster than a Cavalry charge.
The Tigers scored one singular point across the eight-minute period. James added seven more to his point total and the run was capped off with a 38-22 Horseshoe Bend lead.
That lead grew to 44-23 by the end of the third, marking a 17-1 quarter for the Generals.
“I challenged them at halftime,” Kison said. “I said that our intensity isn’t where we wanted it to be, we’re a lot more aggressive in our zones, in our presses and things like that. I said, ‘We need to step up, we need to get after these guys a little bit.’ I think the energy level picked up.”
The fourth quarter became a mere victory lap, with both teams emptying their benches in the final minutes.
Horseshoe Bend hits the road to face Donoho Friday, then contends to improve its area seeding with games against Lanett and Ranburne to close the regular season.