Sometimes the toughest part of playing defense is getting off the field on third down.
Horseshoe Bend faced an uphill battle against a streaking B.B. Comer team Thursday, and while its defense showed an ability to place the Tigers behind the chains for a play or two, the production of quarterback Devonta Carmichael and running back Kamore Harris proved plenty for Comer to notch a 40-7 victory.
“This game, we did a lot to hurt ourselves,” Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips said. “Third-and-long killed us, we got inside the 10-yard-line a couple of times and didn't capitalize. To me, the biggest swing in the game was when we were going into halftime with two minutes left, we got inside the 15-yard-line, had some blunders there and they got the ball back, went down and scored to go up by three touchdowns. That was a big swing.”
The Generals’ running game provided the team with its main bright spot, as running backs Gavin Brazzell, Holt Tidwell, Chandler McMath and Rylan Sharpe picked up a few hundred yards on the ground with Brazell scoring the team’s lone touchdown.
Comer’s offense entered on a hot streak, scoring at least 50 points in each of its last three games. But Horseshoe Bend’s defense had opportunities to get off the field and keep the Tigers at bay early.
No less than five third downs of eight yards or more were converted in the first half alone by Comer.
The Tigers faced both a third-and-9 and a third-and-10 on its first drive, both of which were made up on passes toward the sideline. Harris dusted off the drive with a multi-tackle-breaking 20-yard scoring jaunt to put the Tigers ahead 7-0.
A 47-yard strike from Carmichael to his brother James Carmichael set up a first-and-goal at the 1-yard-line, but consecutive defensive stops set up third-and-goal at the two. Devonta Carmichael powered his way into the endzone to make the score 13-0.
When faced with a third-and-8 its ensuing drive after a dropped interception by the Generals, the quarterbacking Carmichael hit his brother again, this time on a slant route that knifed through the defense for a 41-yard catch-and-run. Harris took in a five-yard touchdown the next play and the tally stood at 20-7 Comer with 8:15 to play in the first half.
“You’ve gotta stay concentrated. I think we lost our concentration some tonight, especially when it came to third-and-long plays,” Phillips said. “I thought we had a great game plan going into tonight and when we executed the game plan it was great. We just had some blunders, try to work on it next week.”
With three seconds to play in the first half, one final dagger was plunged deep into Horseshoe Bend’s defense when Harris caught a toe-tapping touchdown on third-and-goal at the 8-yard-line with just three seconds on the clock in the second quarter. Comer led 27-7 at half.
Brazzell became the main beneficiary of Horseshoe Bend’s production on offense.
After senior Holt Tidwell took a run off-tackle for 38 yards on the Generals’ first drive, Brazzell took a sweep that should have been blown up in the backfield, shook a defender, stiff armed another and beat one last Tiger to the Pylon to cut Comer’s lead to 13-7.
The fourth-year starter let out an emphatic “let’s go” and flexed after the invigorating run.
He picked up 41 yards up the middle later in the second quarter, but Horseshoe Bend failed to convert a fourth down in the red zone and scored no points on the drive.
Sharpe added a 48-yard dash of his own in the second half, but again, the Generals couldn’t capitalize.
“They were playing Gavin and Holt on the outside, so we had to try and hit it off tackle there and the offensive line did a good job pulling and kicking,” Phillips said. “There were a couple times where if we pulled and make a block it’s a touchdown. So once again, just some miscommunication things and that will get you at the end.”
Horseshoe Bend’s season continues at LaFayette Oct. 8.