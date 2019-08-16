As Eric Shaw grabbed the Auburn hat sitting in front of him Thursday, the crowd at Reeltown High School took a collective breath. But it lasted for only a brief second as Shaw quickly put the Auburn hat back down and stood up. He grabbed at his Reeltown T-shirt, taking it off to reveal the South Carolina maroon.
After a long journey and several choices to sort through, Shaw officially made his commitment to play football with the Gamecocks on Thursday afternoon. More than 20 Division I schools made offers to Shaw and he narrowed it down to South Carolina, Tennessee and Auburn before making his final decision.
“It was a relief,” Shaw said. “All day, all week really, everybody has been asking, ‘Auburn? Tennessee? Where are you going?’ To finally let them know where I’m going, it’s just a relief. I know everybody is happy for him.”
South Carolina has always been on Shaw’s list, and the Gamecocks were one of Shaw’s earliest visits. He said it was a few weeks ago he felt really ready to commit.
“When we up there and met with coach (Will) Muschamp, coach Muschamp told him straight up what his expectations were and where he saw (Eric) in the future,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “We had a great visit to South Carolina, and that was back in April. We went down one Saturday and watched their spring ballgame. He got to meet all the coaches.”
Although Shaw wanted it to be a surprise, there were several people who knew Shaw’s final decision before he announced it to the world.
“A lot of my teammates already knew because I keep them posted on everything, but some of them, I kinda held back because I wanted it to be a surprise for them too,” Shaw said. “I did let it slip (Wednesday) and they were excited for me. That’s why I love this team so much. No matter what I do, whoever I pick, they were with me through whatever. They are my brothers, and I love them boys.”
Shaw said probably the biggest reason he ultimately chose South Carolina was his relationship with coach Bobby Bentley who was his recruiter and will also be his position coach. Shaw will play tight end for the Gamecocks.
Although Shaw has spent most of his time as a receiver and defensive back for the Rebels, he’s excited to take on the challenge of playing tight end.
“It’s going to be different but I’m more of a flex tight end down there,” Shaw said. “There’s really a lot of wide receiver that goes with it. Everything won’t be new but I’m still going to have to learn a lot of stuff but I’m ready. I’m up for it.”
Johnson said, “That’s evolved to a little bit of a different position. They move their tight up around a lot (at South Carolina); he gets mismatches and he gets the ball a lot. If they have to, they’ll bring him in and he’ll block and do all that tight ends do, but he’ll be very much involved in their offense.”
Shaw made his decision with just one week from the Reeltown season, and he’s glad to have the commitment behind him so he can focus on the task at hand. Johnson also said there’s a lot else Shaw can focus on because he made the decision early.
“That was the plan the whole time,” Johnson said. “Since he is a multiple position guy with defense and offense, he was just getting blown up by people. This will free him up to focus not just on Reeltown football but academics and just being a kid because he doesn’t have a whole lot of time. He spent a whole lot of his summer going all over the place and his phone was never off. It’s all fun and great, but he’s ready to focus on what we got at hand over here.”